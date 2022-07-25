Passenger onboard Srinagar-Lucknow flight misbehaves with air hostess, arrested

A man was arrested and later released on bail after he misbehaved with an air hostess on Srinagar-Lucknow Indigo flight 6E6075 on Friday. The passenger was arrested at Amritsar airport after the flight captain informed Amritsar air traffic control (ATC) about the incident.

According to an Indigo official, the air hostess informed the captain of the flight after a Lucknow-bound passenger started creating trouble. The flight captain informed the ATC, and as soon as the plane landed at Amritsar airport, the security personnel deplaned the passenger and handed him over to the police. The passenger is a resident of Lucknow.

Indigo officials confirmed that the incident happened on a flight which flies between Srinagar and Lucknow via Amritsar three times a week. Sources said that after taking off from Srinagar, the passenger got into a brawl with the air hostess over some issue. After this, the passenger misbehaved with the air hostess. She immediately informed the flight captain, who passed on the information to ATC at Amritsar airport. Airport security personnel were deployed near the runway before the plane landed. As the plane landed, the accused passenger was taken into custody and handed over to the police.

