Juvenile home inmate wins 3rd place in nat’l poetry writing contest

Passionate about writing, a 17-year-old inmate of a boys’ juvenile home in the city has won third place in a national-level Hindi poetry writing contest.

The poem that won Ashok third place in the Kalantar Annual Art Competition. (HT PHoto)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This was his first time writing for the Kalantar Annual Art Competition, which is organised by Noida-based NGO Kalantar Art Foundation. Four boys from the juvenile home on Mohan Road had cleared the first round.

Ashok (name changed) was among the 50 participants in the 14-18 years category who cleared the first round that saw 2,600 submissions from across the country. The second and final round saw 13 participants qualifying, with two of them from Lucknow. The 17-year-old was the only one from the city who won the competition.

Ashok cleared the first round with his poem ‘Ruk Jaana Nahin Tu Kahin Haar Ke’. His winning poem was titled ‘Achha kiya kaam aayega, baaki ye hi reh jaayega’.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He has been lodged at the juvenile home for two years. He said he always had an interest in writing poems and prose. “After qualifying in the first round, I started reading more books available at the home to improve my language,” he said.

The NGO holds writing, dance, music and acting contests for youngsters in different age categories.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON