Pathak for increase in number of PG seats

While calling for adherence to National Medical Commission (NMC) guidelines, Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak on Sunday said the number of post-graduate (PG) medical seats should be increased in the state. Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak. (Sourced)

“Apart from fulfilling norms and regular faculty strength as per the NMC guidelines, interviews should be conducted to get good faculty for teaching at medical colleges,” Pathak, who also holds the medical education portfolio, told officials.

Currently, the state has 1,871 PG seats in the government sector and 2,100 in the private sector.

Also, principals of the state-run medical colleges will take daily rounds of their campuses and upload pictures of the same, Pathak said.

According to a directive issued in this regard by principal secretary, medical health and medical education, Partha Sarthi Sen Sharma, the principals will be responsible for ensuring all services related to patient care and teaching on campuses.

“In case principals are not available, deputies shall take the rounds,” said Pathak.

Staff from the maintenance department should accompany the principals or deputies, so that issues are resolved quickly. For enhancing security, ex-servicemen will be deployed, particularly near girls’ hostels and emergency wings, he added.

CCTV cameras will be installed with live feeds accessible to principals and senior officials via mobile devices.

The deputy CM also told officials to ensure treatment facilities are provided in the emergency wings for which an adequate number of doctors and paramedical staff should be deployed.

Ensure food quality for patients admitted in hospitals. Make use of Ayushman Bharat scheme for their welfare and provide them a clean and proper environment for treatment,” Pathak said.