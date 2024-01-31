Pathologists need to use AI cautiously: Experts

Artificial intelligence (AI) has to be used cautiously by pathologists so that it can be utilised for the benefit of patients, said experts at the 111th foundation day of the department of pathology at King George’s Medical University (KGMU) on Wednesday. (pic for representation)

Prof Madhumati Goel, retired faculty of the KGMU said, “We should not resist change but adapt to it and the new technology in view of the need.”

Dr Bandana Mehrotra, another speaker at the event said, “Among recent changes, we have got digital pathology that saw major rise in its utilisation during the Covid pandemic when no one wanted to come in contact with any other person. Digital pathology helped reporting from home also.”

Dr US Singh, head of the department of pathology, presented the recent advancement in department, including addition of state of art laboratories and wide panel of routine as well as specialised tests conducted in the department with world class standards.

He said that the department of pathology remains committed to the mission of fostering innovation, research and academic excellence as it looks forward to continuing its legacy of serving the medical community and society at large.