 Pathologists need to use AI cautiously: Experts - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Lucknow / Pathologists need to use AI cautiously: Experts

Pathologists need to use AI cautiously: Experts

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Jan 31, 2024 11:53 PM IST

Experts at King George’s Medical University (KGMU) emphasize cautious use of artificial intelligence (AI) by pathologists for patient benefit. Digital pathology saw increased usage during the Covid pandemic, enabling remote reporting. The department of pathology at KGMU aims to foster innovation, research, and academic excellence.

Artificial intelligence (AI) has to be used cautiously by pathologists so that it can be utilised for the benefit of patients, said experts at the 111th foundation day of the department of pathology at King George’s Medical University (KGMU) on Wednesday.

(pic for representation)
(pic for representation)

Prof Madhumati Goel, retired faculty of the KGMU said, “We should not resist change but adapt to it and the new technology in view of the need.”

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

Dr Bandana Mehrotra, another speaker at the event said, “Among recent changes, we have got digital pathology that saw major rise in its utilisation during the Covid pandemic when no one wanted to come in contact with any other person. Digital pathology helped reporting from home also.”

Dr US Singh, head of the department of pathology, presented the recent advancement in department, including addition of state of art laboratories and wide panel of routine as well as specialised tests conducted in the department with world class standards.

He said that the department of pathology remains committed to the mission of fostering innovation, research and academic excellence as it looks forward to continuing its legacy of serving the medical community and society at large.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On