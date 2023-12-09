Penalise firms flouting punctuality, quality standards, Yogi tells officials

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said penalty should be imposed on firms that do not meet the standards of punctuality and quality of projects. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (PTI FILE PHOTO)

If penalty has been imposed thrice, the firm concerned should be blacklisted, he said while reviewing the progress of ongoing projects in various districts at a meeting with officials of the departments concerned on Friday.

Additional chief secretaries and principal secretaries should review the under-construction projects of their departments fortnightly, the chief minister said.

“If there is a delay in work, monthly timeline is not followed, or the quality is not up to the standard, then accountability should be fixed immediately,” he said.

The chief minister also directed officers to complete construction of projects related to the wider public interest expeditiously.

There can be no compromise on timeliness and quality of these projects and adherence to these standards is mandatory for every project, he said.

He also said admission to MBBS courses will commence from the upcoming academic session in medical colleges in Chandauli, Bulandshahr, Bijnor, Lalitpur, Pilibhit, Kanpur Dehat, Gonda, Auraiya, Lakhimpur Kheri, Kaushambi, Kushinagar, Sultanpur and Sonbhadra.

Asking for the construction of 13 medical colleges to be completed by January-end, he said a comprehensive quality assessment of the work should be ensured before handover.

All the medical colleges should be opened simultaneously and the work should be completed expeditiously, he said.

The construction of Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical University, Lucknow, should be completed in December, he said.

He also mentioned the construction work of Mahayogi Guru Gorakhnath Ayush University, Gorakhpur and Amethi Medical College.

The academic sessions have commenced at Shakumbhari University, Saharanpur, Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh State University, Aligarh, and Maharaja Suheldev State University, Azamgarh. From the upcoming session, it should be ensured that all these universities are operational on their respective campuses, the chief minister said. The construction work of these universities should be completed by January 31, he added.

The construction of Sainik School, Gorakhpur, and Unani Medical College, Bareilly should be completed by January or February, he said.

Describing the progress of construction work at the Cultural Harmony Centre, Rampur, as not satisfactory, he said work should be speeded up there.

Delays in construction projects not only lead to cost overruns, but also deprive the target segment of timely benefits, he added.

“No budget reassessment should be carried out for any project related to construction, including medical colleges, universities, and prisons,” he said.

There should be no delay in the process of land selection, consultant selection and detailed project report for the construction of the proposed district courts in 10 districts, he said. The task should be given top priority by the planning department, he added.