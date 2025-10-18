People of Bihar won’t accept ‘communal figures’: Akhilesh

LUCKNOW In a veiled attack on Yogi Adityanath, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday said the UP chief minister is going to Bihar, not as a star campaigner of the BJP, but as a “star divider”, and that people will not accept “communal figures”.

“The BJP is practicing the politics of hatred and division. It follows the British policy of divide and rule. The UP CM has gone to the Bihar elections, not as a star campaigner, but as a star divider. The people there never accept communal people,” he said at a press conference organised at SP headquarters in Lucknow.

Yadav also said that discrimination is rampant under the BJP government.

“The BJP is a casteist party. Discrimination is prevalent everywhere in this government, from the education department and educational institutions to transfers and postings. The Samajwadi Party is fighting against discrimination. It will form a government in the state and establish a rule of justice as well as social justice, and only then will the suffering of the PDA family be alleviated,” he said.

“The BJP government’s policies are anti-poor, anti-farmer and anti-youth. The budget allocated for Smart City has been looted. The entire state capital is stuck in traffic jams...the government is unable to manage traffic.”

Yadav added, “The BJP government wants to sell the power system to private hands. This government did not install a single power plant during its tenure; whatever electricity is available today is coming from power plants installed during the SP government.”