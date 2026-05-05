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People rejected TMC’s corruption in West Bengal, says Samajwadi Party national vice-president

In unusually blunt public criticism, SP national vice-president Kiranmoy Nanda says while alliance politics at the national level is one thing, governance and corruption are separate issues

Published on: May 05, 2026 06:24 am IST
By Qazi Faraz Ahmad, Lucknow
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The Samajwadi Party, a major constituent of the INDIA bloc, has distanced itself from the Trinamool Congress’s defeat in the West Bengal assembly elections, describing it as a decisive “people’s verdict” against corruption and misgovernance.

Samajwadi Party national vice-president Kiranmoy Nanda. (FILE PHOTO)

Speaking exclusively to HT over the phone on Monday evening, SP national vice-president Kiranmoy Nanda said the writing was on the wall, which is why he did not campaign for any candidate in the West Bengal elections and had even informed Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav that the TMC would lose.

Yadav had kept himself away from campaigning in the West Bengal elections this time.

In a rare and unusually blunt public criticism of its INDIA bloc ally, Nanda said the TMC lost due to corruption, which he had never seen in his entire political career.

Though Yadav has often spoken in favour of TMC chief Mamata Banerjee, Nanda, who also acted as a conduit between Banerjee and Yadav, said, “This was the people’s election. They had already decided to defeat the Trinamool Congress.”

Highlighting his own long-standing relationship with the TMC chief, Nanda revealed he had predicted the outcome and chose not to campaign for Mamata Banerjee this time, a departure from the past when she had campaigned for the SP in Uttar Pradesh in 2022.

“This is not 2022, this is 2026. After 2021, the TMC government was involved in so much corruption that I never saw anything like it in my political career. I even told Akhilesh Yadavji that Mamata will be defeated,” he disclosed.

Nanda maintained that while alliance politics at the national level is one thing, governance and corruption are separate issues.

“Being members of the INDIA alliance is a political matter but government is a functional institution. This election was between the people of West Bengal and the Trinamool, and the people defeated them.”

Addressing concerns about worker morale in Uttar Pradesh, he said the situations in Bengal and UP are entirely different. “Charges against TMC will not work against the Samajwadi Party. We have not been in power for the last 10 years. Every state has its own issues,” Nanda added.

The SP leader indicated that the party would draw appropriate lessons from the Bengal results while formulating its strategy for the crucial 2027 battle in Uttar Pradesh, where it aims to dislodge the BJP.

Nanda’s unusually forthright comments mark a significant departure from the usual restraint INDIA bloc partners maintain when commenting on each other’s electoral fortunes, signalling that political pragmatism and state-specific realities are now taking precedence over alliance solidarity.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Qazi Faraz Ahmad

Qazi Faraz Ahmad, Deputy News Editor with Hindustan Times, has been reporting on policy and politics from the Hindi heartland of Uttar Pradesh for more than 17 years.

west bengal elections samajwadi party corruption akhilesh yadav
Home / Cities / Lucknow / People rejected TMC’s corruption in West Bengal, says Samajwadi Party national vice-president
Home / Cities / Lucknow / People rejected TMC’s corruption in West Bengal, says Samajwadi Party national vice-president
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