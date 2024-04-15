People will reject those who refuted Ram’s existence: Yogi

Criticising the Congress and other opposition parties for distancing themselves from the spectacular consecration ceremony in Ayodhya on January 22 in the name of secularism, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that people will reject those who refuted the existence of Lord Ram. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with others during a public meeting in support of BJP candidate from Tehri constituency Mala Rajya Laxmi Shah ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, in Dehradun on Sunday (Virender Singh Negi/ ANI)

Adityanath held Vijay Sankalp rallies in Srinagar, Roorkee and Dehradun, seeking votes for BJP candidates from Garhwal, Haridwar and Tehri Garhwal seats, namely Anil Baluni, Trivendra Singh Rawat and Mala Rajlakshmi Shah respectively.

Slogans of “Bulldozer Baba ki Jai” greeted Yogi at every rally where he addressed various issues such as faith, development, terrorism, and Naxalism, specifically targeting the Congress.

He highlighted the progress achieved under the Modi government’s inclusive development approach over the past decade, which emphasises both respect for faith and the eradication of terrorism and Naxalism.

In Pauri Garhwal, which is also Yogi’s birthplace, he tried to connect with people and sought support for BJP candidate Anil Baluni. In a blistering attack on the Congress at the Vijay Sankalp rally held at NIT Srinagar in Garhwal Lok Sabha constituency, the chief minister described the members of the party as impersonators, who first refuted existence of Lord Ram and then, following the construction of Lord Ram’s temple in Ayodhya after a long wait of 500 years, started saying that Ram belonged to everyone.

Contrasting Congress rule with the BJP’s under PM Modi, CM Yogi said that while the Congress spent the money from temples on religious conversions and constructing madrasas, the BJP worked for the restoration and redevelopment of those temples under government protection.

The ongoing projects in Badrinath and Kedarnath are examples of this, he stated.

“The Congress used to say that Muslims have the first right to the country’s resources, then why was Partition done in 1947 in the first place? Why did no one pose this question to the Congressmen?” he asked.

He also said that those who think that criminals can run away from U.P. to find shelter in Uttarakhand are grossly mistaken.

“I assure that I will not leave the mafia and criminals capable of crossing the border of Uttar Pradesh,” he said.

Addressing the Vijay Sankalp Rally for Haridwar Lok Sabha seat in Roorkee, Adityanath said this election is a fight between those opting for nation over family and vice versa.

Commending the commitment and contributions of former chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat throughout his political journey, Yogi Adityanath emphasised the significance of the BJP’s victory in Haridwar as a momentous occasion.

In Tehri Garhwal, he said that the members of the Congress party ran away from attending the consecration ceremony in Ayodhya despite claiming that Lord Ram belongs to everyone in the name of secularism.

“In Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, there is a unified chorus: we will restore the glory of Ram. The name of Ram stands as the ultimate remedy for all afflictions. When the Congress lacked faith in Ram, they became irrelevant. The populace asserts their allegiance to those who genuinely uphold Ram’s legacy. Modiji is synonymous with the resurgence of Ram,” he said.

Adityanath also sought votes for Tehri Garhwal MP and BJP candidate Mala Rajyalakshmi Shah during the public meeting held at Bannu Ground.