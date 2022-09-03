People will teach BJP a lesson in 2024 LS polls: Akhilesh

Attacking the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its leaders, Samajwadi Party (SP) national president Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday alleged that the state and the central governments were doing false sloganeering and misleading people.

“The BJP’s deeds are now well known and in 2024 (Lok Sabha polls), the people will teach them a lesson,” the SP chief was quoted as saying in a statement issued by his party.

“The BJP people are resorting to anarchy. They are least bothered about inundated villages due to floods. Nor are they concerned about crop destruction. All that the BJP leaders are engaged in is corruption. The law and order under the BJP rule has gone for a toss,” Akhilesh alleged.

Citing some incidents, he alleged that in Jhansi a BJP MLA and a BJP district president had a conflict over road contracts and exposed how the BJP leaders were engaged in profiteering through contracts.

In Jaunpur, at an event of one of the deputy chief ministers, two big leaders of the BJP engaged in a scuffle in full public view, he further alleged. On Union minister of state for home, Ajay Mishra ‘Teni’, Akhilesh alleged that the Lakhimpur Kheri MP always used foul language.

“And in Unnao, impressed with the PM’s self-employment vision, a BJP leader with the cooperation of the ‘friendly police’ opened a factory of spurious liquor and spurious diesel on his campus,” the SP leader alleged. He also made a mention of the UP MoS for jail sitting on a dharna with BJP workers in Sitapur.