People will teach BJP a lesson in 2027 UP polls: Congress

Targeting the Yogi government over the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram temple, Congress leaders on Thursday said people of Uttar Pradesh will teach the ruling party a lesson for this ‘sin’ in the next year’s assembly polls.

Congress leaders addressing a press conference in Lucknow on June 25. (Sourced)

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They expressed these views at their ‘Aarakshan Diwas: Rights in Proportion to Population’ event held to mark the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shahuji Maharaj.

“Chhatrapati Shahuji Maharaj, a visionary leader, laid the foundation for reservation for Dalit, backward, and marginalised sections of society. But the BJP is making all efforts to deprive this section,” claimed Anil Jaihind, chairman of the All India Congress Committee’s OBC wing.

“Shahuji brought the concept of reservation for supressed class and even South African leader Nelson Mandela came to India to see how to implement it. But in our country, the very principle of reservation by Shahuji is ignored,” Jaihind claimed while addressing a press conference later in the day.

UP Congress chief Ajay Rai said: “There is public outrage over the ‘misappropriation’ of offerings made at the Ram Mandir.” He claimed that the people would teach the ruling party a lesson for this ‘sin’ in the 2027 UP assembly polls.

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{{^usCountry}} “There were extensive deliberations on ensuring social, economic, and political justice and participation for Dalit, backward class, tribal, and minority communities at the event,” said Manoj Yadav, UP Congress OBC wing chairman. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “There were extensive deliberations on ensuring social, economic, and political justice and participation for Dalit, backward class, tribal, and minority communities at the event,” said Manoj Yadav, UP Congress OBC wing chairman. {{/usCountry}}

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