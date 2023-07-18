In Lucknow: After viral video, drunk car driver who hit kids with his vehicle arrested

A person was arrested after videos of him driving a vehicle in an inebriated state and injuring three children in a Malihabad village went viral.

Screen grab from the viral video (sourced)

The incident reported from Kaji Khera village of Malihabad took place on July 13 but it all came to light only after videos of the incident went viral on social media on Tuesday.

In the video, three children between 4 years to 8 years of age, were seen walking on the street when they were hit by a car. As the three children fell, onlookers were seen rushing towards them.

An FIR on the incident was registered on July 14 after Virendra Kumar, kids’ father, moved a police complaint against the errant car driver who was later identified as Govind Yadav.

“When my three children aged four, five and eight years were returning back from their uncle’s home, Govind’s car suddenly took a turn and hit my children who were badly injured,” Virendra said in his police complaint.

“FIR under IPC section 504 (intentional insult) and 307 (attempt to murder) was registered against Govind who was later arrested and sent to jail,” said DCP (west) Rahul Raj.

He said after scanning CCTV footage and interrogating the accused, section 307 was dropped as the incident appeared to be an accident. SHO Anil Kumar Singh refuted claims of personal rivalry and said, “The accused who committed the incident was drunk.”

