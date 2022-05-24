Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Petitioner seeks permission for ‘purification’ ritual in Mathura’s Shahi Eidgah

We have sought permission to wash and purify the premises where the actual birthplace of Lord Krishna is located . This will be done with water brought from Ganga and Yamuna, says petitioner
Dinesh Chandra Sharma, national treasurer of Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha (ABHM), is the petitioner in this case. (File Photo)
Published on May 24, 2022 12:53 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

AGRA A petitioner in the Shri Krishna Janmasthan-Shahi Eidgah Mosque dispute submitted an application in the court of the civil judge (Mathura) on Monday, seeking permission for “purification” of the sanctum sanctorum of the Keshav Dev temple, which he claimed was inside the mosque.

“The petitioner, Dinesh Chandra Sharma, wants to revive the sanctity of the sanctum sanctorum inside Shahi Eidgah Masjid by purifying the divine place with holy water of Ganga and Yamuna,” said Deepak Sharma, counsel for the petitioner.

The application will be taken up on July 1, 2022, the date already fixed in the court of civil judge (senior division), Mathura, hearing case (no. 174) of 2021 being Thakur Keshav Dev Ji Maharaj versus Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board and others. It was filed in 2021 and is pending in the court of civil judge (senior division), Mathura.

Dinesh Chandra Sharma, national treasurer of Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha (ABHM), is petitioner in this case. He filed a suit seeking removal of Shahi Eidgah mosque and handing over of total land 13.37 acre to the deity.

“The actual birthplace of Lord Krishna, also known as ‘garbh grah’, is wrongly called as Shahi Eidgah mosque. Being a Hindu, I have huge respect for this birthplace of Lord Krishna on which mosque has been built,” alleged Sharma.

“We have sought permission to wash and purify the premises where the actual birthplace of Lord Krishna is located in the present-day Shahi Eidgah. This would be done with water brought from Ganga and Yamuna,” he stated.

“July 1, 2022 was already fixed in case no. 174 of 2021 and thus the application would be taken up by the court for disposal on that date,” added Sharma.

Secretary and counsel for management committee of Shahi Eidgah mosque, Tanveer Ahmad expressed ignorance about such application and stated that no copy had been provided to them.

