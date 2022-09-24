PFI fund raiser sent to 10 days’ custody remand

Lucknow: The court of special judge, SC/ST Act, on Saturday sent PFI fund raiser Shafique Payeth to 10 days’ custody remand.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had arrested Payeth from Kozhikode, Kerala, on September 22 during a countrywide crackdown on the PFI.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He was presented before the court of special judge, SC/ST Act, Lucknow, on Saturday for his custody remand in connection with a case registered by the ED at its Lucknow unit in February 2021.

The case was registered after the Uttar Pradesh police had discovered funding of around ₹1.5 crore to incite violence in the backdrop of gang rape and murder of a Dalit girl in Hathras in September, 2020.

A senior ED official confirmed that the court had granted 10 days’ custody remand of Payeth from Saturday till October 3.

According to ED officials, Payeth’s name surfaced after the arrest of PFI general secretary Rauf Sharif, who revealed about the fund of ₹1.36 crore raised from Gulf countries to incite violence after the Hathras incident.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He informed investigating agencies that Payeth had raised around ₹21 lakh.