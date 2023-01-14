PGI holds workshop on cashless treatment scheme

Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Rajya Karmchari Cashless Chikitsa Yojana (PDDURKCCY), a cashless medical treatment facility being provided to the government employees, retired government employees and their dependents, will now be available at the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) also.

The department of hospital administration, SGPGIMS, organised a workshop in order to update all the stakeholders (doctors, residents, PRO-OPD, Arogya mitras/Deendayal mitras) regarding implementation of this scheme on Friday.

PGI chief medical superintendent Dr Gaurav Agarwal gave a brief introduction about the scheme.

The scientific session commenced with a talk by Dr BK Pathak, general manager, SACHIS on salient features, eligibility and documents necessary for applying and deliberation on how to apply under the scheme and process flow of application.

The said event concluded with an open house discussion session chaired by Dr VK Paliwal, MS, SGPGIMS and Dr R Harsvardhan, nodal officer, PDDURKCCY & HoD, hospital administration, SGPGIMS.