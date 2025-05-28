Pharma student in Jaunpur killed on way to exam, love angle suspected

A 22-year-old pharmacy student was chased and fatally stabbed by two bike-borne assailants near a deserted stretch in Jaunpur district early Wednesday morning while on his way to appear for an exam. Police suspect the murder was linked to a love affair with a neighbouring girl, and her father, now arrested, was earlier absconding along with his family following the incident. The wounds on the body of the deceased suggested that he was fatally stabbed at least four times in the neck, face and chest (Sourced)

The deceased, Anuj Yadav, a second-year diploma in pharmacy (D Pharma) student at Prasad Institute of Technology, located approximately 35 kilometres from his village, had left Jalalpur around 5:45 am to appear for an exam. At around 6.30 am, the assailants intercepted him after allegedly tailing him for more than 10 kilometres, additional superintendent of police (ASP) (Rural) Atish Kumar Singh informed.

“Anuj appeared to sense danger and abandoned his motorcycle in front of Samadhganj Kurani Panchayat Bhawan in an attempt to escape. However, the assailants chased and caught him after about 100 metres and stabbed him multiple times before fleeing the scene,” the ASP said.

He further informed that local residents who witnessed the incident alerted the police and took Anuj to the nearby community health centre, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. “The wounds on the body of the deceased suggested that he was fatally stabbed at least four times in the neck, face and chest,” police officials said.

During the initial probe, Manoj Yadav, a neighbour of the victim, was identified as a key suspect. He allegedly suspected Anuj of having a relationship with one of his five daughters. After the incident, Manoj and his family had fled the village. However, he was later arrested, the ASP confirmed.

Police also recovered a bike and a knife believed to have been used in the attack. “The station officer of Sikrara was instructed to investigate the case thoroughly. Further action would be taken based on the investigation report,” the ASP added.

Anuj Yadav lived with his parents in Jalalpur village. His father, Bhola Yadav, is a farmer. His elder brother works in Mumbai, while his three sisters are married.

An FIR was registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Section 103 (1) against Manoj Yadav and other unidentified persons.

Police said they were gathering more information about the suspects and trying to determine the exact motive behind the murder following the postmortem examination.

Three special teams were formed to work on the case. Police personnel were also deployed in the village to prevent any tension or retaliation following the incident.