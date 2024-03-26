Phase 1 of 2024 LS polls: Six NDA candidates in U.P. to file papers on March 27

Candidates of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will file their papers on Wednesday for six of the eight Lok Sabha seats going to the polls in the first phase of voting on April 19, said BJP’s state unit in a press statement. March 27 is the last day for filing nomination papers for the first phase of polls slated for April 29. (For Representation)

PWD minister Jitin Prasada will file his nomination from Pilibhit seat in the presence BJP state unit president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary and Jal Shakti minister Swatantra Dev Singh.

RLD candidate Chandan Chauhan from Bijnor seat and BJP candidate Om Kumar from Nagina constituency will file their papers in the presence of deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya and RLD president Jayant Chaudhary. Later, both the leaders will also address a public meeting.

BJP candidates Raghav Lakhanpal (from Saharanpur) and Pradeep Chaudhary (from Kairana) Pradeep Chaudhary will file their papers in the presence of deputy CM Brajesh Pathak. Later, Pathak and senior BJP leaders will address a public meeting in support of the party candidates.

Former Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and UP minister of state JPS Rathore will be present on the occasion of nomination filing of BJP candidate Ghanshyam Lodhi from Rampur Lok Sabha constituency. Both the leaders will address a public meeting later.