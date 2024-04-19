Pickup van collides with truck; one dead

A 22-year-old man died while five others were injured after a pickup van collided with a truck on Sultanpur highway under the Gosainganj area of Lucknow on Thursday night. (Pic for representation)

The accident happened when the victims were returning from a wedding function in the van.

Cops sent the injured to hospital for treatment where van driver Gangadin, 22, was declared dead upon arrival. Five others, Azad, 16, Shahsi, 14, Ravi, 22, Radhe, 18, and Niraj, 14 are undergoing treatment at KGMU.

Police said that Gangadin, a resident of Kazi Kheda of Gosainganj, was returning home in a pickup with five others on Thursday midnight after attending a function in Rasoolpur.

A truck was making a turn from the cut on the Sultanpur highway when the pickup collided with it from behind.

The incident was even captured on CCTV footage. “The truck driver was nabbed and the vehicle was seized. The man is being questioned,” said SHO Gosaiganj Brijesh Tripathi.