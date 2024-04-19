 Pickup van collides with truck; one dead - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Apr 19, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Pickup van collides with truck; one dead

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Apr 19, 2024 08:12 PM IST

A 22-year-old man died and five others were injured in a collision between a pickup van and a truck on Sultanpur highway in Lucknow. Truck driver is in custody.

A 22-year-old man died while five others were injured after a pickup van collided with a truck on Sultanpur highway under the Gosainganj area of Lucknow on Thursday night.

(Pic for representation)
(Pic for representation)

The accident happened when the victims were returning from a wedding function in the van.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Cops sent the injured to hospital for treatment where van driver Gangadin, 22, was declared dead upon arrival. Five others, Azad, 16, Shahsi, 14, Ravi, 22, Radhe, 18, and Niraj, 14 are undergoing treatment at KGMU.

Police said that Gangadin, a resident of Kazi Kheda of Gosainganj, was returning home in a pickup with five others on Thursday midnight after attending a function in Rasoolpur.

A truck was making a turn from the cut on the Sultanpur highway when the pickup collided with it from behind.

The incident was even captured on CCTV footage. “The truck driver was nabbed and the vehicle was seized. The man is being questioned,” said SHO Gosaiganj Brijesh Tripathi.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Lucknow / Pickup van collides with truck; one dead
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 19, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On