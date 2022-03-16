Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Pilgrim facility centre to come up near Ram Janmabhoomi
lucknow news

Pilgrim facility centre to come up near Ram Janmabhoomi

Focus on development work on the 70-acre campus; the centre will also have locker facilities for around 50,000 pilgrims, says Champat Rai, general secretary, Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust
Labourers and engineers work on stone blocks at the under-construction temple site in Ayodhya. (AFP Photo)
Published on Mar 16, 2022 11:22 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

LUCKNOW A dedicated pilgrim facility centre would come up near the Ram Janmabhoomi to make the stay of devotees comfortable in Ayodhya and provide locker facility to around 50,000 pilgrims.

A decision to this effect was taken during the two-day meeting of the Ram Mandir Construction Committee that ended on Wednesday with specific focus on creating facilities for pilgrims. Nripendra Misra, chairman of the committee, reviewed the ongoing construction of the temple.

“We are expecting around 50,000 pilgrims per day on an average (when the temple opens) and hence focusing on amenities for them. Making their stay comfortable in Ayodhya is on our priority list,” Champat Rai, general secretary, Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, told media persons.

“A pilgrimage facility centre will come up near Ram Janmabhoomi where devotees can arrive directly after reaching Ayodhya,” he added.

“Apart from other facilities, this centre will also have locker facilities for around 50,000 pilgrims,” asserted Rai.

He also pointed out that around 30% of the temple construction work had been completed and the focus was on development work on the 70-acre campus.

After the Ram temple is opened for devotees in December 2023, more than two lakh devotees are expected in Ayodhya on festive occasions.

Currently, casting of the raft above the temple’s foundation is in progress. It helps distribute the weight of the structure over the entire area of the building.

