Pillars of under-construction railway bridge go under water in Prayagraj, authorities sound alert
Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) authorities have urged the Prayagraj district administration to stop people from venturing near the under-construction second railway bridge over Ganga as some of the pillars have gone under water following rise in level of both Ganga and Yamuna.
Vinay Kumar Agarwal, project director of RVNL, which is the construction agency for the bridge, said: “We have written to the district magistrate of Prayagraj that since flood water is flowing over the pillars, no one should be allowed to venture in the area between the existing bridge and the one we are constructing. Be it boatmen, cattle crossing the river or even young boys who indulge in adventure, coming near the pillars or attempting to cross them could be dangerous and fatal and as such there is immediate need to keep a strict vigil on any movement in the area.”
This 1920-m long second railway bridge over Ganga would be an “open web bridge” and is being constructed at a total estimated cost of ₹499 crore. It would connect Daraganj with Jhunsi and is being constructed as the present bridge is over 110-year-old. The second bridge has 25 pillars of which many have got submerged in the swollen river.
Besides, RVNL officials said the pace of construction work was also scaled down due to overflowing rivers.
In charge of jal police, Kade Deen Yadav said, “We are ensuring that no one goes near the pillars of the under-construction bridge and apart from keeping a strict vigil, we would also be soon putting up air-balloons on the pillars so that people would be aware of the presence of the water submerged pillars there.”
To note, RVNL had earlier hogged the limelight in 2021 when they had uprooted a huge peepal tree, which was coming in the way of construction of one of the pillars of this new railway bridge, and replanted it around 50 meters away in the nearby village. Not only the tree survived but the authorities saved another 10 healthy trees that were standing at the plot where the office of RVNL was to be setup.
The authorities had reduced the size of the office area in such a way that none of the trees had to be cut down and in fact at a place, they even constructed the office roof in a manner that it didn’t came in the way of the thick trunk of a healthy tree.
-
Barmer crash: Fighter pilot Advitiya Bal cremated with full military honours
Amid intense sloganeering, the mortal remains of 26-year-old flight lieutenant Advitiya Bal were cremated with full military honours near Adivitya's' native village Jinder Mehlu on the Indo-Pak border in RS Pura sector in Jammu district on Saturday. Flight lieutenant Bal and wing commander Mohit Rana of Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district, were killed when in a MiG-21 aircraft at Rajasthan's Barmer on Thursday evening.
-
600 pilgrims leave for Amarnath cave shrine
Nearly 600 pilgrims left the Yatri Niwas base camp at Bhagwati Nagar for the cave shrine of Amarnath in the south Kashmir Himalayas on Saturday. Senior superintendent of police (SSP, traffic) Shabir Malik said that following improvement in the weather, the 270- km long Jammu-Srinagar national highway was opened for traffic without any major hiccups.
-
Kargil war: Point 5140 named ‘Gun Hill’
To commemorate the victory of Indian armed forces and pay tribute to the supreme sacrifice of the gunners in 'Operation Vijay', Point 5140 at Drass in Kargil has been christened as 'Gun Hill', a defence spokesman said on Saturday. On July 26, 1999, the Indian Army announced the successful culmination of 'Operation Vijay', declaring victory after a nearly three-month-long battle with Pakistani troops on the icy heights of Kargil in Ladakh.
-
AAP stages protests against inflation, GST on food items in HP
The Himachal Pradesh unit of the Aam Aadmi Party staged a protest against unrelenting inflation and Goods and Service Tax on food items outside the deputy commissioner's office in Shimla on Saturday. Addressing the protestors, aAP state president Surjeet Thakur said that the government has tried to take away the right of food from the people of the country, especially the poor, by imposing GST on food items such as flour, lentils, rice, and milk and curd.
-
On visit to his home turf Seraj, Jai Ram doles out sops
Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for developmental projects worth ₹59.26 crore in Seraj assembly constituency of Mandi district on Saturday. The projects of which foundation stones were laid included the ₹30.2 crore 50-bedded integrated AYUSH hospital at Dheem in Janjehli, ₹2.19 crore lift irrigation scheme for Majhakhal, Janehar, Bakhalwar and Jarol village and ₹1.39 crore flow-irrigation scheme at Bungrail Chowk in Tehsil Thunag.
