Piped Natural Gas for Lucknow’s CCSIA Terminal 3

Chaudhary Charan Singh International (CCSI) Airport, Lucknow, on Monday announced the installation of a Piped Natural Gas (PNG) tapping point at Terminal 3 (T3). Green Gas Ltd. (GGL), a joint venture between GAIL (India) Ltd. and Indian Oil Corporation Ltd., will supply the PNG through a dedicated pipeline to the airport, which will then be distributed to the F&B outlets at T3. Terminal-3 of Chaudhry Charan Singh International Airport in Lucknow (HT FIle Photo)

The airport spokesperson said that this initiative marks a big step forward in sustainable energy, making T3 the first airport terminal in Uttar Pradesh to introduce PNG for cooking. The transition to PNG reflects the airport’s effort to reduce its carbon footprint and promote green energy solutions.

By adopting PNG, CCSIA not only enhances its operational efficiency but also sets a precedent for other airports in the region to follow suit in their sustainability efforts.

The tapping point was inaugurated by Darshan Singh, chief airport officer, CCSI Airport, and Girija Shankar, managing director, Green Gas Ltd, in the presence of other dignitaries from the Airport and GGL.

Announcing the initiative, a CCSIA spokesperson said, “With the introduction of the PNG tapping point, Lucknow Airport is advancing its use of environmentally friendly and renewable energy options. All F&B outlets at T3 will now have access to clean and sustainable cooking fuel. GGL has been instrumental in creating the PNG infrastructure, ensuring safe and efficient cooking facilities for our outlets.”

Girija Shankar expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, “It’s a pleasure to welcome CCSIA to our list of esteemed clients. PNG is a safer, greener, and more convenient energy option, fostering sustainable energy practices.”

Terminal 3 at Lucknow Airport, inaugurated in March 2024, was constructed at a cost of ₹2,400 crore, houses over 100 retail and F&B outlets.