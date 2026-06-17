Plaints over Illegal meat shops, contaminated water; mayor orders action during Jan Chaupal

LUCKNOW Illegal meat shops, contaminated drinking water and irregular garbage collection dominated the grievances at a Jan Chaupal held in the Nishatganj ward on Wednesday. Taking serious note of the declining civic conditions, mayor Sushma Kharkwal issued strict directions to officials for immediate action.

Taking serious note of the declining civic conditions, mayor Sushma Kharkwal issued strict directions to officials for immediate action. (File Photo)

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Residents complained that some meat shops were operating illegally and had exhaust fans facing the road while anti-social elements frequently gathered around them, causing inconvenience to commuters and women. Taking serious note of the complaints, Kharkwal directed the zonal officer to conduct an inquiry and initiate action in accordance with rules.

The issue of contaminated water supply also figured prominently during the public outreach programme. Residents alleged that dilapidated sewer and drinking water pipelines had led to leakages and contamination in several localities. Acting on the complaints, the mayor instructed Jalkal general manager Kuldeep Singh to immediately undertake repair and improvement works to ensure uninterrupted supply of clean drinking water.

Another key concern raised by residents was the proposed construction on the Government Inter College playground. Citizens demanded preservation of the ground, stating that any construction would adversely affect sports facilities available to children and youth. The mayor asked residents to submit a written representation and assured them that she would take up the matter with the government authorities.

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{{^usCountry}} People from Balda Colony highlighted issues related to sewer connections while residents of Nishatganj Lane No. 1 sought expansion of the gas pipeline network. Kharkwal said the Lucknow Municipal Corporation would write to the company concerned after receiving a formal proposal from residents. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} People from Balda Colony highlighted issues related to sewer connections while residents of Nishatganj Lane No. 1 sought expansion of the gas pipeline network. Kharkwal said the Lucknow Municipal Corporation would write to the company concerned after receiving a formal proposal from residents. {{/usCountry}}

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Complaints regarding irregular garbage collection also surfaced during the meeting. The mayor directed zonal sanitation officer Pankaj Shukla to resolve all pending complaints within 15 days and ensure a regular waste collection system. She also ordered awareness campaigns and action against those found dumping waste on roads and open spaces.

Addressing the gathering, the mayor said the Jan Chaupal initiative aims to provide a direct platform for citizens to raise local issues and ensure their timely resolution through coordinated action by civic authorities.

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