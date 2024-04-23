A seminar on ‘Planet vs. Plastic’ was held to commemorate Earth Day on Monday. Plastic—a slow poison threatening humanity and the planet: Experts (pic for representation)

The event brought together leading voices from environmental organisations and government bodies to discuss the urgent need to tackle plastic pollution. The seminar was organised at a city hotel by the Aga Khan Foundation, WaterAid, ActionAid, CMS, and the Irrigation Association of India.

The event was inaugurated by Dr Heera Lal, chairman and administrator of the Greater Sharda Sahayak Project; Raj Kumar, managing director of the Swachh Bharat Mission in Uttar Pradesh; Rajiv Yadav, additional commissioner of the Greater Sharda Sahayak Project; Geeta Gandhi Kingdon, president of CMS; and Padma Shri Sudha Singh. They addressed a large audience of environmental experts, media personnel, and government officials.

Padma Shri Sudha Singh highlighted the necessity to reduce plastic usage and stressed on the importance of safeguarding water resources.

Geeta Gandhi Kingdon, the president of CMS called for a global effort to eliminate plastic waste, emphasising the need to clean rivers, ponds, and other water bodies.

The speakers stressed the need to counter the ‘plastic age’ and cited an international report indicating that microplastics and plastic chemicals are infiltrating human bodies leading to serious health issues, including brain and heart diseases, and even paralysis. Some of the speakers described plastic as a “slow poison” that threatens both humanity and the planet.

Dr Heera Lal urged media professionals to take a leading role in spreading awareness about plastic pollution. He suggested that each person should plant at least five trees to offset their oxygen consumption. He encouraged media personnel to raise awareness in their respective districts about the dangers of plastic waste.

The seminar featured four-panel discussions, including contributions from notable figures like Arun Sinha, retired additional chief secretary; Sanjay Bhoosreddy, retired additional chief secretary and chairman of RERA UP; and Ashutosh Shukla, state editor of Dainik Jagran, among others.

Divyesh Mundra, manager access and health policy, Bharat Serum and Vaccines Limited highlighted how everyone unknowingly is contributing to the plastic menace, he said, “The toothbrush used by 140 crore Indians is made of plastic, the diapers, the sanitary pads are made of plastic, so we will have to come out with their alternatives first. It’s by such small steps we can solve the problem of plastic on planet.”

Arun Sinha Retired IAS said that the forest cover must be increased for the survival of human race.