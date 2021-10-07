PM dedicates two PSA oxygen plants to people in Varanasi

VARANASI Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday dedicated two pressure swing adsorption (PSA) oxygen plants established under PM CARES at Sir Sunderlal Hospital and Trauma Centre (IMS-BHU) to the people of Varanasi via video conferencing from AIIMS, Rishikesh.

The PM inaugurated 35 such PSA oxygen plants across 35 states and Union Territories (UTs). He also addressed doctors, staff and public present near the oxygen plant located in the trauma centre complex in Varanasi.

According to Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), with the inception of these 35 PSA oxygen plants, all districts of the country will now have commissioned PSA oxygen plants.

Till now, a total of 1,224 PSA oxygen plants have been funded under PM CARES all across the country, out of which more than 1,100 plants have been commissioned, providing an output of over 1,750 MT oxygen per day.

Additional director/chief medical officer, Dr VB Singh, informed that the oxygen plants at Sir Sunderlal Hospital and Trauma Centre had a capacity of 960 LPM. These two were jointly constructed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). These plants were set up under PM CARES.

Medical superintendent of Sir Sunderlal Hospital Prof KK Gupta, trauma centre in-charge Prof Saurabh Singh Acharya and superintendent in-charge of divisional government hospital Dr Prasanna Kumar among others were present on the occasion. Inputs from agency