PM gifts 3 new Vande Bharat trains, many railway projects to U.P.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday virtually inaugurated three new Vande Bharat trains for Uttar Pradesh. Two of them connect the state capital to Patna and Dehradun. Several railway projects in Uttar Pradesh were also launched by the PM on the occasion. A Vande Bharat train reaches Lucknow’s Gomti Nagar railway station on Tuesday.

The third Vande Bharat will run between Varanasi and Ranchi. Meanwhile, the Gorakhpur-Lucknow Vande Bharat’s route has been extended till Prayagraj.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Also, the PM laid the foundation stone of 32 projects of Lucknow division of the Northern Railways (NR). The projects include doubling of three railway lines, and inauguration of rail coach restaurants at Charbagh and Gomti Nagar stations in Lucknow, 21 ‘one station one product’ stalls and five goods sheds, the railways said in a note.

The PM flagged off a total of 10 Vande Bharat trains on the day.

Content creators on board

The two new Vande Bharat trains from Patna and Dehradun reached Gomti Nagar and Charbagh stations of Lucknow. Over 50 content creators, who had boarded the train at Bareilly Junction, were greeted with roses. They were given golden souvenir tickets for the ride.

“We wanted to capture the Vande Bharat’s ride... It was so comfortable we did not feel that it was a train journey,” said Youtuber Pranjal Sisodia from Lucknow. The trains were also welcomed at all the stations that they crossed before receiving a grand welcome at Gomti Nagar and Charbagh railway station.

At programmes organised at Lucknow stations, guests were seen relishing appetizing dishes while witnessing the PM inaugurating the railway projects on screens.

At Gomti Nagar Railway Station, a ‘one station-one product’ stall and Jan Aushadhi Kendra were inaugurated in the presence of MLC Ramchandra Pradhan, mayor Sushma Kharkwal, state BJP president Bhupendra Chaudhary, DRMs Aditya Kumar and MS Sharma, and senior DCM Rekha Sharma.

What U.P. got?

Three Vande Bharat; rail coach restaurants at Charbagh, Gomti Nagar and Varanasi. Jan Aushadhi Kendra at Charbagh; 23 ‘one station one product’ stalls; a coaching complex developed for ₹105 crore at Ayodhya Cantt