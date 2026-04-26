PM likely to offer prayers at KV temple in Varanasi, launch projects worth over 6,350 crore

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to offer prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi on April 29, the second day of his two-day visit to Varanasi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s two day Varanasi visit begins on April 28. (HT file)

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Divisional commissioner S Rajalingam visited the KV temple premises and inspected arrangements in view of PM Modi’s visit. Police commissioner Mohit Agarwal along with other senior police officials inspected areas around the Kashi Vishwanath Dham.

On the first day of his visit, the PM will engage in a direct interaction with some 50,000 women in a conference to be held at BLW ground on April 28. After addressing a gathering there, he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for various development projects worth around ₹6,350 crore.

This includes the inauguration of 48 projects worth ₹1,052.89 crore and laying foundation stones for 112 projects worth ₹5,216.17 crore. Key projects include a new 15-km rail-cum-road bridge over the Ganga; drinking water and sewer network projects in Ramnagar; the construction of a 500-bed multi-super specialty hospital; the establishment of smart classrooms in 23 schools; the construction of a G+4 hostel at BHU; and development schemes for the Assi and Dashashwamedh ghats, according to officials.

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{{^usCountry}} PM Modi will also flag off two new Amrit Bharat Express trains: Banaras–Pune (Hadapsar) and Ayodhya–Mumbai (Lokmanya Tilak Terminus). These trains will provide affordable and modern travel options and enhance connectivity between Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Maharashtra. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} PM Modi will also flag off two new Amrit Bharat Express trains: Banaras–Pune (Hadapsar) and Ayodhya–Mumbai (Lokmanya Tilak Terminus). These trains will provide affordable and modern travel options and enhance connectivity between Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Maharashtra. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The Banaras–Pune service will facilitate easier access to Kashi Vishwanath Dham, while the Ayodhya–Mumbai service will improve connectivity to the Shri Ram Mandir Teerth Kshetra, strengthening links between key religious destinations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Banaras–Pune service will facilitate easier access to Kashi Vishwanath Dham, while the Ayodhya–Mumbai service will improve connectivity to the Shri Ram Mandir Teerth Kshetra, strengthening links between key religious destinations. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} On April 29, he will travel from BLW to the Police Lines Crossing—passing through Manduadih and Lahartara—and subsequently conduct a roadshow from Lahurabir to the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple via the Maidagin Crossing. This entire route is expected to take approximately one hour. The PM will be welcomed at five different locations across the city. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On April 29, he will travel from BLW to the Police Lines Crossing—passing through Manduadih and Lahartara—and subsequently conduct a roadshow from Lahurabir to the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple via the Maidagin Crossing. This entire route is expected to take approximately one hour. The PM will be welcomed at five different locations across the city. {{/usCountry}}

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“Preparations for these events are complete. The entire route from BLW (Banaras Locomotive Works) to Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham has been decorated for the occasion,” said Kashi region BJP president Dilip Patel.

On the same day, the PM will inaugurate the 594-km Ganga Expressway in Hardoi district. The six-lane expressway, connecting Meerut to Prayagraj, is designed to reduce travel time between western and eastern Uttar Pradesh to under 7 hours.

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