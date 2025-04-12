PM Modi awards GI certificates to 21 products, Banarasi tabla, Bharwan mirch on list

Prime Minister Narendra Modi awarded Geographical Indication (GI) certificates to 21 traditional products from the state during his visit to Varanasi on Friday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi hands over a certificate for the GI tag, in Varanasi on Friday. (ANI PHOTO)

Among the newly certified items were the iconic Banarasi Tabla and the Banarasi Bharwan Mirch, both now officially recognised for their unique regional identity.

With a total of 77 GI-certified products, Uttar Pradesh currently holds the top position in India. The Kashi region alone accounts for 32 GI tags, making it a global hub of GI-recognised items.

The ceremony not only celebrated the diversity of Uttar Pradesh but also highlighted the success of the Yogi Adityanath government’s flagship ‘One District, One Product’ (ODOP) initiative, according to an official statement.

Several traditional products from Varanasi, such as the Shehnai, metal casting craft, mural painting, Lal Peda, Thandai, Tirangi Barfi, and Karonda from Chiraigaon, have now received GI tag certificates. These items are not just cultural treasures but also a source of livelihood for thousands of artisans. With the GI tag, they now have a chance to showcase their skills in international markets.

According to GI expert and Padma Shri awardee Dr Rajnikant, the Kashi region is the world’s GI hub, with 32 GI-tagged products, involving nearly 20 lakh people and generating an annual business of ₹25,500 crore.

The new list of GI-certified products also includes Bareilly’s furniture, zari-zardozi and terracotta work, Mathura’s Sanjhi craft, Bundelkhand’s Kathiya wheat, and Pilibhit’s bamboo flute. These items represent the unique cultural identity of their regions. With GI certification, they now receive legal protection and enhanced brand value.

Additionally, Chitrakoot’s wood craft, Agra’s stone inlay work, and Jaunpur’s Imarti have also been granted GI tags.

A GI tag not only confirms the authenticity of a product but also helps farmers and artisans get better prices in the market. It also creates new employment opportunities.