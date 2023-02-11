PM Modi inaugurates UP Global Investors Summit, says world optimistic about India’s growth

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the world was optimistic about India’s economic growth and lauded Uttar Pradesh’s initiatives for development, saying the state had become a source of hope and inspiration.

Inaugurating the Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit-2023 (UPGIS-2023) in Lucknow, Modi said U.P from being a ‘Bimaru’ state, was now giving leadership to India’s growth.

“Every credible voice in the world is optimistic about the ascending course of India’s economy that has not only shown resilience but also rapid recovery in the face of the pandemic,” Modi said at the summit that, according to chief minister Yogi Adityanath, has led to signing of 18,645 memorandums of understanding (MoUs) involving investment proposals of about ₹32.92 lakh crore in the state.

Besides chief minister Yogi Adityanath, governor Anandiben Patel, defence minister Rajnath Singh, deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, leaders of industry, investors, UP’s ministers, diplomats, along with nearly 10,000 delegates, were present as the Prime Minister spoke about the reforms and the investment opportunities waiting for the industry.

Aditya Birla Group chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla, Reliance Group chairman Mukesh Ambani, Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran, Dixon Technologies chairman Sunil Vachani, and Zurich Airport Asia chairman Daniel Bircher were among the five industrialists who spoke about their future plans of investment in Uttar Pradesh.

Prime Minister Modi also said ,“India is carrying out reforms not out of compulsion, but out of conviction.”

“India showed resilience and recovery during the period of pandemic. The biggest reason for this is the growing self-confidence of the people. He referred to large allocations for infrastructure and opportunities for investors in health, education and social infrastructure sectors in the union budget and said India had taken the path of green growth and there were opportunities for investment there,” he said.

“Don’t forget, you are in a state with a population with 25 crore. Uttar Pradesh has more potential than many other countries. Aspirations of people are pushing governments for development. An aspirational society is waiting for you in Uttar Pradesh like in India. Uttar Pradesh has got benefits of the work done in the country on development of social, physical ad digital infrastructure,” the Prime Minister said.

Modi said while India has become a bright spot on the global stage, Uttar Pradesh is leading India’s growth. He said Uttar Pradesh was once associated with certain like the poor law and order and the unwanted tag of being a Bimaru state. (Bimaru is an acronym formed from first letter of the states of Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh and indicated the poor economic conditions there.)

“Uttar Pradesh, despite having potential, had certain things associated with it. People used to say it is difficult to bring about development in U.P, it’s difficult to bring about an improvement in law and order in U.P. Uttar Pradesh was known as a Bimaru state. There used to be scams of thousands of crores in U.P. Everybody had lost hope. But in five to six years, Uttar Pradesh has established a new identity. Uttar Pradesh is known for good governance, better law and order situation, peace and stability,” said Modi.

The Prime Minister used the occasion to welcome the guests as an MP elected from Uttar Pradesh. He said UP’s initiatives were showing results and “New opportunities for wealth creators are being made here.” He said there had been a change in the government’s thinking in U.P. for ensuring ease of doing business.

“Today U.P. has become a source of hope and inspiration,” he added.

Modi also spoke about the development works that had taken place in the areas of education and skill development in the state and listed Mahayogi Guru Gorakhnath Ayush University, Atal Bihari Vajpayee Health University, Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh University and Major Dhyan Chand Sports University as institutions that have been set up to impart various skills. He said 16 lakh youngsters were trained under the Skill Development Mission.

Uttar Pradesh government had started courses related to artificial intelligence and set a target of setting up 100 incubators and three state-of-the-art centres in the coming years.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath said U.P. will play the role of the growth engine of the country imbibing Prime Minister’s vision of “reform, perform, transform”.

He also said investments, which will take place through 18,645 memorandums of understanding (MoUs) signed between the government and the companies in diverse sectors, will create 92.50 lakh job opportunities in the state.

Inviting investors to take part in the development of Uttar Pradesh, the chief minister said the state government had made the state’s environment conducive to industrial development by ensuring better law and order and bringing 25 sectoral policies providing ease of business.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh said any investment was considered a waste in U.P. in the past but the state had now become best destination for investment. He said the state had turned red tape into a red carpet for investors.

