PM Modi likely to visit Mahakumbh on Feb 5

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit the Mahakumbh on February 5, said a top bureaucrat, who is in the know of things, over phone from Prayagraj. PM Modi is also likely to honour the work force responsible for making Mahakumbh divine and grand. (HT file)

The PM is expected to take the holy dip in the Ganga, perform aarti of the river and offer prayers. Later, he may visit Akshayvat, Saraswati Koop and Bade Hanuman Mandir to offer prayers. During his visit, PM Modi is also likely to honour the work force responsible for making Mahakumbh divine and grand.

Officials sources claimed that approval had been received from the PMO but minute-to-minute protocol was yet to be received. The last Amrit Snan of Basant Panchami will be completed on February 3 after which naga sadhus of all 13 Akhadas will leave the tent city.

Union home minister Amit Shah was also expected to visit Mahakumbh on January 27, said the bureaucrat over the phone. On Sunday, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath said President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah were likely to attend the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj.