PM Modi to inaugurate Bundelkhand e-way on July 16 now

Lucknow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi would inaugurate the 296-km Bundelkhand Expressway on July 16, said UP Expressway Industrial Development Authority in a tweet. Earlier, the inauguration programme was scheduled on July 12.

Uttar Pradesh will have an operational network of 1,225 km of expressways when the Prime Minister opens the Bundelkhand Expressway. It will be the sixth expressway in Uttar Pradesh. The other five expressways that are functional include Purvanchal Expressway (341 km), Yamuna Expressway (165 km), Agra- Lucknow Expressway ( 302 km), Delhi- Meerut Expressway (96 km) and NOIDA- Greater NOIDA Expressway (25 km).

In the coming years, Uttar Pradesh will have 13 expressways with operational network of 3,200 km. The expressways that are under construction or project of which have been approved by the government include Gorakhpur Link Expressway ( 91 km), Ganga-Express Way( 594 km), Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway( 63 km), Ghaziabad-Kanpur Expressway ( 380 km), Gorakhpur-Siliguri Expressway( 519 km), Delhi-Saharanpur-Dehradun Expressway ( 210 km) and Ghazipur-Ballia-Manjhighat Expressway ( 117 km), according to a state government spokesperson.

After becoming chief minister in 2017, Yogi Adityanath laid the foundation of the country’s largest expressway network in Uttar Pradesh. In days to come, the state would have more expressway connectivity with many countries of the world. The chief minister made a radical change in the infrastructure of the state in the past five years. Realizing that infrastructure was the growth engine of the economy and roads were the mirror of progress, the double engine BJP government worked extensively for the rejuvenation of the roads, he said.

The state government is working on developing a network of roads in the state from the village to block headquarters, district headquarters and divisional headquarters. The government has fulfilled the decades-old demand of the people of NCR and western UP by constructing the Delhi-Meerut Expressway.

The foundation stone of the 594 km long Ganga Expressway had been laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It would not only connect east UP with west but also connect central UP with various regions, he said.

Industrial corridors were also being built along highways and expressways. These corridors would give impetus to rapid, balanced and inclusive growth of the region and generate employment, he said.

The 296-km access controlled greenfield expressway starts near Bharatkoop in Chitrakkot district and merges with Agra- Lucknow expressway near Kudrail village in Etawah district. The expressway would pass through Chitrakoot, Banda, Mahoba, Hamirpur, Jaluan, Auraiya and Etawah district, he said.

With the start of the Bundelkhand expressway, the area will be linked with a fast and smooth traffic corridor with Delhi and National Capital Region through Agra- Lucknow expressway and Yamuna expressway.

The expressway will give momentum to development of the backward region of Bundelkhand by giving thrust to agriculture, commerce, tourism and industrial sectors.