PM Modi to inaugurate Purvanchal expressway on Nov 16
lucknow news

PM Modi to inaugurate Purvanchal expressway on Nov 16

The expressway starts from Lucknow and ends in Ghazipur, eastern Uttar Pradesh. Prime Minister Narendra Modi willl inaugurate the e-way in Sultanpur stretch.
The Purvanchal expressway would traverse through nine districts of Uttar Pradesh, including Lucknow, Barabanki, Faizabad, Ambedkar Nagar, Amethi, Sultanpur, Azamgarh, Mau and Ghazipur. (Pic for representation)
Published on Nov 10, 2021 12:10 AM IST
By HT Correspondent

Lucknow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Purvanchal Expressway on November 16, according to Satish Mahana, industrial development minister in the state government.

This inauguration ceremony will take place in Sultanpur stretch of the 340.824 km-long expressway.

The expressway will start from the state capital and end in Ghazipur, eastern Uttar Pradesh. Several ROBs are also coming up along this expressway.

The expressway would traverse through nine districts of the state, including Lucknow, Barabanki, Faizabad, Ambedkar Nagar, Amethi, Sultanpur, Azamgarh, Mau and Ghazipur.

Apart from this, the expressway would also connect important cities like Varanasi, Ayodhya, Gorakhpur and Allahabad through link roads.

The expressway will also have a three-km long runway at Kudebhar in Sultanpur district. This runway has been proposed for landing and take-off of fighter jets of Indian Air Force during an emergency situation.

Counted among the most prestigious projects of the state government, the project cost of Purvanchal Expressway is around 22,494.66 crore, including cost of land.

The project was divided into eight packages to ensure its timely completion.

It may be pointed out that at present five expressways are being constructed in the state. Apart from Purvanchal Expressway, construction work has been started on Bundelkhand Expressway and Gorakhpur Link Expressway.

The Ganga Expressway and Ballia Link Expressway are also set to come up.

