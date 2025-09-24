PM Modi to inaugurate UP International Trade Show

LUCKNOW Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the third edition of the UP International Trade Show (UPITS) at the India Expo Mart in Greater Noida on Thursday. Scheduled from September 25 to 29, the mega event — envisioned under the leadership of chief minister Yogi Adityanath — will present Uttar Pradesh’s industrial, agricultural, cultural and innovation strengths on a global stage, stated a spokesperson. More than just a platform for trade and investment, UPITS 2025 aims to create a future-ready ecosystem for youth, entrepreneurs and international delegates, while celebrating the state’s diverse identity through the confluence of craft, culture, and cuisine. (File Photo)

More than just a platform for trade and investment, UPITS 2025 aims to create a future-ready ecosystem for youth, entrepreneurs and international delegates, while celebrating the state’s diverse identity through the confluence of craft, culture, and cuisine.

Since its inception, UPITS has grown remarkably in scale and impact. The inaugural 2023 edition, opened by President Droupadi Murmu, featured 1,914 exhibitors and 400 foreign buyers.

With more than double the growth in just two editions, the upcoming third edition is expected to attract over 2,500 exhibitors, 500 foreign buyers and more than half a million visitors, reinforcing its status as a global hub for business and investment, stated an official release.

A major highlight will be the ‘One District, One Product’ (ODOP) Pavilion in Hall no. 9, featuring 343 stalls dedicated to the signature products of each district. From Bhadohi carpets and Firozabad glasswork to Moradabad metalware and Saharanpur woodcraft, these displays will showcase the journey of Uttar Pradesh’s craftsmanship from local to global.

On September 26, the Russia–India Business Dialogue will bring together policymakers, industrialists, financial institutions, insurance firms and academia from both nations.

The IT and Electronics Department will present a live demonstration of an AI model in a sprawling 200-sq m pavilion.