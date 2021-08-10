Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
PM Modi to launch Ujjwala 2.0 virtually from UP’s Mahoba today

PM Modi will also interact with five beneficiaries who benefitted from the cooking gas connection scheme in its first phase
By Manish Chandra Pandey
PUBLISHED ON AUG 10, 2021 08:29 AM IST
“Ujjwala 2.0 would benefit such poor who were left out of the first phase of Ujjwala scheme,” a government spokesman said. Modi launched the first phase of the scheme in Ballia in Uttar Pradesh in 2016. (HT Archive)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the Ujjwala 2.0 scheme virtually from the Mahoba district of the Bundelkhand region in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday.

A government spokesman said 10 beneficiaries of the scheme would be given certificates online.

Modi will also interact with five beneficiaries who benefitted from the cooking gas connection scheme in its first phase.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath, deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri will be present on the occasion.

Also Read | Farmers to decide India’s future: PM Modi

“Ujjwala 2.0 would benefit such poor who were left out of the first phase of Ujjwala scheme,” the spokesman said. Modi launched the first phase of the scheme in Ballia in Uttar Pradesh in 2016.

The spokesman said there were over 14.7 million beneficiaries of the scheme in Uttar Pradesh.

Adityanath and Puri will also inaugurate a bio-fuel exhibition in Mahoba on Tuesday on the occasion of World Biofuel Day. They will also inaugurate a compressed biogas plant in Muzaffarnagar.

