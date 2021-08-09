Farmers to decide India’s future: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday interacted with farmers from various parts of the country at a virtual event held to disburse about ₹19,500 crore to over 90.7 million farmers under the cash transfer scheme, PM-KISAN. There he asked growers to collectivise and shift towards scarce commodities such as edible oils.

The PM talked to farmers selected to converse with him from states such as Uttar Pradesh, Manipur and Jammu and Kashmir, who shared success stories in the agriculture sector, even as farm unions from many states continued their protests of three agricultural laws enacted by his government.

With the latest instalment, the government has so far transferred nine instalments amounting to ₹1.57 lakh crore to farmer families under PM-KISAN (Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi). Under the scheme, an annual direct cash transfer of ₹6,000 is provided to farmers, which is directly deposited into their registered bank accounts. The amount is paid in three equal instalments of ₹2,000 each paid every four months.

“I am grateful for the saffron park. This has doubled my income from saffron in 2021. We have got new technology and market linkages,” said Abdul Jaleel, a saffron grower from Kashmir.

The Prime Minister also talked about the role of farmers in the country’s future. “Where do we want to see India in the coming 25 years? When the country will complete 100 years of Independence, what will be the state of the country? This will be decided by the farmers of this country,” he said.

Modi said his government had undertaken the “largest-ever purchases” of wheat and rice from farmers at minimum support prices. The government had purchased ₹1.7 lakh crore worth of rice from paddy growers and paid about ₹85,000 crore to wheat farmers.

Referring to the forthcoming 75th anniversary of India’s Independence, Modi said: “Apart from being an occasion of pride, it is also an opportunity for new resolutions. We have to take this opportunity to decide where we want to see India in the coming 25 years”.

“Agricultural practices have to change according to changing times. There is a huge demand for millets and farmers, especially small farmers, should grow them to get good value.”

The PM said while fertiliser prices have doubled, his government shielded farmers from inflation. “We made quick arrangement to increase the fertiliser subsidy by ₹12,000 crore,” he said, adding the government has ensured uninterrupted supply of seeds, fertilisers and access to markets.

Modi also announced the launch of a new initiative called National Edible Oil Mission-Oil Palm to achieve self-reliance in edible oils, two-thirds of which India imports to meet its domestic needs. “Today, when the country is remembering the Quit India Movement, on this historic day, this resolve fills us with new energy,” he said.