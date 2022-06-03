PM Modi visits exhibition, shows interest in Ayodhya airport model

Lucknow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the exhibition hall at the Indira Gandhi Pratisthan (IGP) on Friday and evinced keen interest in the model of Maryada Purshottam Sriram Airport in Ayodhya displayed there by the Airports Authority of India.

He also saw the model of Jewar airports at the exhibition.

He inquired about the length of the Ayodhya airport runway which is 3200 metres long and 45 metres wide and would be able to handle traffic of 150 flights per day. The airport is expected to ease the traffic load of Lucknow airport.

The Noida International Airport (NIA) being constructed near Jewar in Gautam Buddh Nagar in NCR region in Uttar Pradesh will be India’s largest airport after its completion. Its location is about 72 km from the existing IGI airport in New Delhi, 40 km from Noida and about 40 km from the multi-modal logistics hub at Dadri.

“The Prime Minister showed keen interest in the model of Maryada Purushottam Sriram Airport in Ayodhya,” said an official spokesman, adding that the PM also showed interest in the stall displaying the model of Brahmos missile.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath, defence minister Rajnath Singh, union minister for heavy industries Mahendra Nath Pandey, deputy chief ministers Brajesh Pathak and Keshav Prasad Maurya and Uttar Pradesh minister for industry Nand Gopal Nandi accompanied the PM along with senior bureaucrats.

AAI project in-charge Rajeev Kulshreshtha informed that the airport construction would be done in two phases. He said in the first phase of the project, a 2250 metres long and 45 metres wide runway for ATR-72 aircraft was being constructed while in the second phase, its length would be increased to 3,500 metres. Flights were expected to start from Ayodhya International Airport by March next year, he added.

The Prime Minister appeared delighted to see a small Ram temple model made of metal, which was also displayed at the stall, said an official.

The exhibition also had a stall of Ayodhya’s ODOP- jaggery and the innovative compostable packaging industry Yash Pakka, an Ayodhya-based start-up that manufactures packaging paper, moulds foodservice products and value-added products from sugarcane waste, which is locally sourced and pulped.