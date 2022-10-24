PM Modi working to realise Ram Rajya vision: Yogi Adityanath

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had been working for the last eight-and-a half years to realise the vision of Ram Rajya in the country. He also criticised previous governments for neglecting Ayodhya due to political reasons.

“It was due to PM Narendra Modi’s efforts that during the pandemic 135 crore Indians received free treatment, free vaccine and free test. Free ration was provided to 80 crore people without any discrimination,” Yogi Adityanath said, addressing a gathering at the Ram Katha Park in Ayodhya on the occasion of Deepotsav.

“Deepotsav in Ayodhya was started under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi (in 2017),” he said.

He asserted that Deepotsav celebrations in Ayodhya were reaching new heights.

This festival of Uttar Pradesh has today become a festival of the country, Yogi Adityanath added.

“Previous governments had neglected Ayodhya due to political reasons. But how can Ayodhya be left neglected when lord Ram himself was fond of this city,” he said.

“A city, which Lord Ram himself has called ‘glorious’ (Janmabhoomi Mam Puri Suhavani, Uttar Dish Bah Saryu Pavni)’, can never remain abandoned for so long. Deepotsav is now recognised as a significant celebration honouring the resolve of Ram Rajya,” he said. He added that PM Modi was a leader who had imbibed the ideals of Lord Ram.

“Welfare schemes like housing, toilets, electricity connections, Ayushman Bharat yojana are reaching every section of the society,” he said.

“Today, a grand Ram temple is being constructed in Ayodhya. Kashi Vishwanath (Corridor) has come up in Kashi (Varanasi). The rejuvenation work of the ‘Char Dham’ in Uttarakhand is also being carried out. All this gives a feeling of pride to every Indian,” the chief minister asserted.

“Ramayana, Krishna and Buddhist circuits or restoration of Shakti Peethas across the country is going on under the leadership of PM,” he said.