PM to launch 3,884-crore projects on 50th visit to Varanasi today

VARANASI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit his parliamentary constituency Varanasi on Friday (April 11), where he will address a public gathering and inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for 44 projects worth ₹3,884 crore. This will mark his 50th visit to his constituency as PM, said Kashi region BJP president Dilip Patel. The PM will address a public meeting at Mehdiganj, inaugurate 19 projects worth ₹ 1,629.13 crore and lay the foundation stone for 25 projects estimated at ₹ 2,255.05 crore. (File Photo)

Among the projects to be unveiled are schemes focused on rural development, including 130 drinking water projects, 100 new anganwadi centres, 356 libraries, a polytechnic college in Pindra, and a government degree college. The PM will also inaugurate a transit hostel at the Police Lines and police barracks in Ramnagar and four rural roads, said those in the know of things.

Modi’s event will be held on the Ring Road, outside the city limits, to ensure ease of access for the rural population. The event will take place in the morning, allowing attendees to return home before afternoon.

“Six SPs, eight ASPs, 33 DSPs, along with 4,000 security personnel, including police, PAC and paramilitary forces will be deployed during the PM’s visit. All measures for security have already been put in place,” commissioner of police, Varanasi, Mohit Agarwal said.

Rooftop deployment will be ensured along the VIP route and surrounding areas, with surveillance through CCTV and drone cameras.

“This occasion is special as this will be his 50th visit as PM. We are making efforts to make it memorable,” Kashi city BJP president Pradeep Agrahari said.

“During every visit to Kashi, the PM has gifted development projects. This time too, he will do the same. In these many visits, he strengthened his bond with the grassroots level workers and people from different walks of life,” said Somnath Vishwakarma, Kashi region BJP OBC wing vice-president.

The PM will lay foundation stone for a bridge between Varanasi Ring Road and Sarnath, flyovers at Bhikharipur and Manduadih crossings and a highway underpass road tunnel on NH-31 at the Varanasi International Airport worth over ₹980 crore.

Giving a boost to the electricity infrastructure, Modi will inaugurate two 400 kv and one 220 kv transmission substations and associated transmission lines of Jaunpur, Chandauli and Ghazipur districts of Varanasi division worth over ₹1,045 crore. He will also lay the foundation stone of a 220 KV transmission substation at Chaukaghat, a 132 KV transmission substation in Ghazipur and augmentation of the Varanasi city electricity distribution system worth over ₹775 crore.

“With the blessings of Baba Vishwanath, I have always been inspired to give a new impetus to development work in Varanasi. In this connection, tomorrow (on April 11), at around 11am, I will have the privilege of inaugurating and laying the foundation stone of many projects related to roads, electricity, education and tourism here (in Varanasi),” Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted on X in Hindi.

The PM will also lay the foundation stone for renovation of 77 primary school buildings under the Smart City Mission and the construction of a new building for Kasturba Gandhi School at Cholapur, Varanasi. Promoting sports infrastructure in the city, he will lay the foundation stone for a synthetic hockey turf with floodlights, a spectator gallery at Uday Pratap College and a mini stadium at Shivpur.

Besides. Modi will inaugurate the redevelopment of Samne Ghat and Shastri Ghat at Ganga river, 130 rural drinking water schemes under the Jal Jeevan Mission worth over ₹345 crore, improvement of six municipal wards of Varanasi and landscaping and sculpture installations at various sites of Varanasi.

The PM will also hand over Ayushman Vaya Vandana cards benefitting senior citizens over 70 years, present Geographical Indication (GI) certificates for various local items/products including tabla, painting, thandai, tiranga barfi, among others. He will also transfer over ₹105 crore bonus to milk suppliers of UP associated with Banas Dairy.