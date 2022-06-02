PM to lay foundation stone of 80,000 crore projects for UP

LUCKNOW Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the third ground-breaking ceremony in Lucknow on Friday and lay the foundation stone of 1,406 projects digitally to draw investments of ₹80,000 crore into the state.

PM Modi will reach the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Lucknow around 11am, where he will attend the Ground Breaking Ceremony 3.0 of the UP Investors’ Summit.

“The projects encompass diverse sectors like agriculture and allied, IT and electronics, MSME, manufacturing, renewable energy, pharma, tourism, defence and aerospace, handloom and textiles etc. The ceremony will be attended by top industry leaders of the country, said officials.

Elaborate arrangements have been made for the event and a makeshift helipad is coming up at La Martiniere College ground here. All the important spots from the Chaudhary Charan Singh Airport in Lucknow to the IGP and the city’s main area have been decorated to welcome the guests and give the city a festive look.

After attending the ground-breaking ceremony in the state capital, Modi is scheduled to reach Paraunkh village of Kanpur in the afternoon (around 1.45pm) and accompany President Ram Nath Kovind to Pathri Mata Mandir, BR Ambedkar Bhawan and the Milan Kendra, the ancestral home of the President.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi will digitally inaugurate projects worth ₹80,000 crore at the third ground-breaking ceremony here. He will also inaugurate an exhibition and pose with key industrialists/investors at the exhibition hanger at the venue,” said an official spokesman, adding the PM will leave for Kanpur soon after the ceremony.

A considerable number of guests for the ground-breaking ceremony have already reached the state capital. “The chief minister is hosting dinner on Thursday evening in honour of nearly 250 guests attending the event,” said the spokesman.

Besides chief minister Yogi Adityanath and defence minister Rajnath Singh, who will address the audience, and minister for industrial development Nand Gopal Nandi, who will deliver the welcome address, leading industrialists, chief executive officers and representatives of major companies are expected to attend the ceremony.

Five industrialists shortlisted to address the audience on the occasion include Gautam Adani, chairman and managing director Adani Group; Kumar Mangalam Birla, chairman Aditya Birla Group; Niranjan Hiranandani, chairman, Hiranandani group; Matthieu EYRIES, vice- president, Airliquide Ltd and Ananth Ambani, director, Reliance New Energy Solar Limited. Others scheduled to attend the ceremony include Sanjiv Puri, chairman and MD, ITC Limited; Sajjan Jindal, chairman and MD Jindal Group and Yusuf Ali, MD, Lulu Group.

As the third ground-breaking ceremony is the first major programme of Yogi 2.0 government in the industry and infrastructure development sector, chief minister Yogi Adityanath reviewed preparations for the event, visited the venue and gave directives to the officials on the spot on Wednesday. He also released the ground-breaking ceremony@3.0 compendium there.

Earlier, the Prime Minister had inaugurated the UP Investor’s Summit held here on February 21 and 22, 2018. The state government had claimed to have signed MoUs for over ₹4.64 lakh crore. He attended the first ground- breaking ceremony that the state government organized here on July 29, 2018 and 81 projects worth ₹61,792 crore were rolled out. Union home minister Amit Shah attended the second ground-breaking ceremony organised on July 28, 2019 and 290 projects worth ₹67,202 crore were launched.

