PM to visit UP today, inaugurate Purvanchal Expressway

LUCKNOW Prime Minister Narendra Modi will land on the Purvanchal Expressway in a C-130J Super Hercules transport aircraft, when he arrives to inaugurate the 340-kilometre-long road at Karwal Kheri in Sultanpur district on Tuesday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After the event, he will address a public meeting and witness an air show organised by the Indian Air Force (IAF). Along with C-130J Super Hercules, fighter aircraft including Rafale, Mirage, Jaguar, Sukhoi, Kiran Mk II and AN-32 are likely to participate in the 45-minute air show.

The Purvanchal Expressway starts from Chandsarai village in Lucknow and ends at Haidaria village located on National Highway 31 in Ghazipur (18 km from UP-Bihar border). It is a six-lane expressway that can be expanded to eight lanes in future.

Constructed at an estimated cost of about ₹22,500 crore, the expressway is going to give a boost to economic development of eastern parts of Uttar Pradesh, especially the districts of Lucknow, Barabanki, Amethi, Ayodhya, Sultanpur, Ambedkar Nagar, Azamgarh, Mau and Ghazipur, an official statement said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Despite the Covid pandemic, the state government constructed the expressway on schedule. People residing in eastern UP as well as the bordering districts in Bihar can reach Delhi within 9 hours,” said Awanish Awasthi, CEO, UP Expressway Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA), addressing a press conference.

The expressway passes through nine districts including Lucknow, Barabanki, Amethi, Ayodhya, Sultanpur, Ambedkar Nagar, Azamgarh, Mau and Ghazipur, he added.

The expressway will have CNG stations, electric recharge stations for vehicles and will be connected with the Defence Corridor via the Agra and Bundelkhand expressways. While public amenities were being developed on the expressway, it will have two toll plazas – one at the point where the expressway commences and the other where it will terminate. The decision to charge toll on the expressway will be taken later, said Awasthi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The expressway has been designed for the movement of vehicles at a speed of 120 km per hour but the speed has been fixed at 100 kmph. Construction agencies faced difficulties due to the low lying terrain in Azamgarh and Mau districts and heavy rains in September affected construction works, he said.

The state government had authorised UPEIDA to develop industrial hubs on the both sides of the expressway. Police vehicles, cattle catchers’ vehicle and 16 ambulances will be deployed for safety and medical emergencies. Intensive plantation had also been carried out on both sides of the expressway, he added.

The state government plans to provide facilities to industrial training institutes, educational institutes, medical institutes near the expressway. The expressway will work as a catalyst for the development of handloom, food processing units, storage plants, markets and dairy units, beverages, chemicals products, coke and refined petroleum products, electrical equipment, medical and dental instruments. The expressway will also give boost to tourism in eastern UP, said UPEIDA chairman.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}