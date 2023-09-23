PM to visit Varanasi today, lay foundation of cricket stadium

Prime minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of an international cricket stadium in the Ganjari area of his parliamentary constituency, Varanasi, Saturday and address a public meeting there. Later, 5,000 women beneficiaries will honour the PM at another event, in view of the passage of the women’s reservation bill in Parliament.

The prime minister will also participate in the closing ceremony of Kashi Sansad Sanskritik Mahotsav that kicked off on September 1. (File)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

During the visit, the PM will also inaugurate 16 Atal Awasiya Vidyalayas (residential schools) built at ₹1,115 crore.

Kashi region BJP president Dilip Singh Patel said PM Modi would be reaching Varanasi in the afternoon, after which he would lay the foundation stone of the stadium to be built on 30 acres at ₹450 crore. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath is also likely to be in attendance.

Thereafter, Modi will leave for the Sampurnanand Sanskrit University in the city to participate in the Nari Shakti Vandan Abhinandan Karyakram. There, he would meet thousands of women and interact with them regarding the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam 2023, Patel added.

From the university, the PM is expected to leave for Rudraksh International Cooperation and Convention Centre from where he will launch the 16 newly-built residential schools, one of which is in Varanasi, and interact with some students.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The schools are being launched exclusively for children of construction workers and daily wagers, and Covid orphans to give them quality education and help in their holistic development and growth. Each Atal school is built on 10-15 acres and has a ground for sporting activities, a recreational area, a mini auditorium, a hostel complex, a mess and residential flats for staff. Each school intends to accommodate 1,000 students eventually.

The prime minister will then participate in the closing ceremony of Kashi Sansad Sanskritik Mahotsav that kicked off on September 1.

The Mahotsav witnessed the participation of over 37,000 people who showed their talents in 17 disciplines such as music, dance and acting, said Varanasi chief development officer Himanshu Nagpal.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

District magistrate S Rajalingam said all preparations for the PM’s visit were in place. Police commissioner Ashok Mutha Jain also held a meeting to review the security arrangements at all three venues where the PM is supposed to visit.