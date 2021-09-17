PM’s birthday: 71,000 diyas lit, special prayers offered in Kashi

Bharat Mata Mandir in Kashi (Varanasi) was illuminated with 71,000 earthen lamps (diyas) by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers to celebrate PM Narendra Modi’s 71st birthday on Friday. Prime Minister Modi is also the Lok Sabha MP from Varanasi MP.

Besides the lighting of diyas, a series of other events was also organised in Kashi during the day to mark PM’s birthday. For instance, amid the chanting of Vedic Mantras, Uttar Pradesh religious affairs minister Neelkanth Tiwari, along with 71 batuks (religious scholars), offered milk and kesar to the Ganga at Ahilyabai Ghat.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has deep faith in Maa Ganga. In view of that, Maa Ganga’s worship was done on his birthday,” Tiwari said.

A 71-metre-long chunari (scarf) was offered to the Ganga at the iconic Dashashwamedh Ghat. Deepotsav and aarti were performed at 71 prominent temples of the city, said Mahesh Chandra Srivastava, the BJP’s Kashi region president.

Special prayers were offered at the Kashi Vishwanath ( KV) temple at noon. Rudrahavan was also done there. UP minister Neelkanth Tiwari offered 171 litre milk to the deity at the KV temple on the occasion. The rituals of panchamrit abhishek and jalabhishek (bathing the deity with Ganga water) were also conducted there. The minister performed arti of the deity at the temple. After the prayers, the minister presented a Rudraksha rosary, angvastram (stole) and prasad to each priest.

Varanasi divisional commissioner Deepak Agarwal, Shri Kashi Vishwanath Special Area Development Board chief executive officer Sunil Kumar Verma, deputy collector Vinod Singh, officer on special duty Umesh Kumar Singh, additional chief executive Nikhilesh Mishra, BJP city unit chief Vidyasagar Rai and many others were present at this programme.

71 kg laddoos were distributed in each of the eight assembly constituencies of Varanasi, said Kashi region BJP spokesperson Navratan Rathi.

He added the party was observing the Seva Aur Samarpan Abhiyan (serve and dedicate campaign) from September 17 to October 7 and various programmes would be organised as part of it.

Vijay Yadav Ballu, who runs the NaMo tea stall in the Pandeypur area of Varanasi, offered free tea to over 100 poor people free of cost.

Ballu said that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, several developmental works had been done in Kashi.

“I wish longevity and good health to PM Modi,” he said.