PM’s vision of new India unfolding: U.P. CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has said in the past one decade, India has achieved new heights of development under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and that the vision of a new India is unfolding under his leadership.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath talking to schoolchildren in Gorakhpur on December 9. (HT photo)

Addressing a gathering at a programme organised under the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra on Mahadev Jharkhandi temple premises in Gorakhpur on Saturday, the CM said, “The world is applauding the transformative leadership of PM Modi who has given new heights to the country in the global standing.”

The CM also participated in the symbolic ‘Bhoomi Pujan’ of 1,100 houses to be built under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana in the urban areas and also felicitated the beneficiaries of public welfare schemes during the programme.

The CM reached Gorakhpur on a two-day visit on Saturday. He said over 10 crore toilets had been constructed for the poor in the country, of which 4 crore toilets had been built for the people of Uttar Pradesh. “Additionally, 4 crore houses for the poor have been constructed in the country, out of which 55 lakh houses have been built in UP,” he said.

He highlighted that 50-crore people in the country were benefitting from the Ayushman Yojana, receiving free medical treatment of up to ₹5 lakh and 10 crore people in U.P. were availing the benefits of this scheme.

The CM said the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra was initiated by PM Modi on November 15 from a remote village in Jharkhand. “By January 26, this journey will reach every village in the country. Eligible individuals are being connected with schemes during the journey itself,” Yogi added.

The CM along with other lawmakers listened to PM Modi’s virtual address on the occasion and shared his views with party workers. Yogi exhorted the party workers to expand the reach of welfare schemes of the government.

‘Only a sensitive govt listens to people’

Earlier in the day, Yogi attended a mass marriage ceremony of 1500 couples organised by the social welfare department at Mahant Digvijaynath Park. On the occasion, he said only a sensitive government pays heed to the people’s problems and resolves them promptly and impartially.

The CM said the benefits of government welfare schemes were reaching the underprivileged without any discrimination. Blessing the newly wed couples, he said in past six years, 31 lakh women had been married off under the mass marriage ceremonies in the state.

CM inaugurates DCF commercial complex

Yogi Adityanath said the dominance of the mafia, whether in cooperatives or any other sector, hinders development and affects the well-being of the common people.

“Such circumstances prevailed in Uttar Pradesh before 2017. However, with the intensified crackdown on mafia networks in the state, there has been a notable shift in public perception. Today, Uttar Pradesh is witnessing substantial developmental works, leading to increased income for the people,” Yogi added.

The CM was addressing a gathering following the inauguration of the newly constructed commercial complex of District Cooperative Federation (DCF) Limited in Nathmalpur, Gorakhpur.

He said prolonged gang wars in Gorakhpur had led to an identity crisis for the residents. Entrepreneurs were reluctant to invest, and banks were hesitant to provide loans to the youth, he said. “The cooperative movement has been the soul of India’s development. States that understood its fundamental concept and importance advanced in development. States that neglected cooperatives or allowed cooperatives to fall into the hands of the wrong people lagged behind. The backwardness of the state also had a negative impact on per capita income,” he said.

The CM said prior to 2017, the RBI cancelled the licences of 16 district cooperative banks in the state, resulting in severe consequences for small farmers and traders who had deposited their money in these institutions. “Today, many banks have become operational again with the help of the government,” the CM added.

‘Govt firm on women’s uplift’

Emphasising continuous focus on upliftment of women, the CM reiterated that the state government was giving priority to women in policy making and leadership role and for balanced growth of the society.

“Programmes like ‘Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao’ and ‘Matru Vandana’ are proving crucial in the direction of ensuring women’s safety. In the pursuit of women’s empowerment, the government has passed a new bill in parliament. Under this, on the lines of gram panchayat and civic bodies, women will also get the benefit of 33 percent reservation in the Parliament and the Vidhan Sabhas,” the CM said.

He said amount under the Mukhyamantri Kanya Sumangala Yojana in state had been increased from ₹15,000 to ₹25,000.

Schoolchildren greet Yogi

On his way to attending an event, the CM stopped when some schoolchildren, who were on a picnic, greeted him with a ‘Namaste’. At this, he stopped and shook hands with the students. The schoolchildren also took group photographs in front of the CM’s helicopter and officials distributed chocolates among them.