Police arrest 3 miscreants after shootout in Prayagraj

Three notorious miscreants were arrested after a reported shootout with police near Parade Ground here on Friday. The trio, two of whom received bullet injuries in the legs, had allegedly shot a man during a loot attempt on November 15.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SSP Shailesh Kumar Pandey said the Atarsuiya and Kydganj police tried to intercept the three men on a bike, after which they were fired upon. In retaliation, the policemen opened fire on the miscreants.

The injured miscreants were Rajat Pasi, 25, and Raj Hela aka Romeo, 22, from Allapur. Their accomplice, Prakash Pasi, was chased and caught after he tried to flee, the SSP added.

The police, during questioning, found out that the trio were involved in multiple incidents of loot and snatching in the city. On November 15, they tried to snatch a mobile phone from student Shubham Yadav near Parade Ground. However, Shubham resisted and caught one of them. Rajat Pasi opened fire on Shubham following which a bullet pierced through Shubham’s leg.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Three country made pistols, ammunitions and a bike were recovered from their possession.

Rajat Pasi has 11 cases registered against him, including that of murder and attempt to murder, at Georgetown and Kotwali police stations while Prakash Pasi has nine cases against him at Cantonment, Colonelganj and Georgetown police stations.