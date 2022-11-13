Police bust fake dealership racket in Patna; 16 held

An alleged interstate gang of cyber fraudsters duping people on the pretext of arranging ‘Ola’ electric scooter dealership was busted on Saturday.

According to Delhi police, on Saturday, with the help of Patna police, they raided the Meridian Green apartment located under the Rupaspur police station and arrested 16 persons belonging to three different states.

“All arrested accused were registered with the cyber police department in October,” Devendra Kumar, Inspector, Delhi police said.

The arrested accused were identified as Vadithya Chinna (22), Shiva Kumar, Ramesh Kumar, Srinu (all from Hyderabad), Vivek, Ajay Kumar Tanti (both from Jharkhand), Aman Kumar alias Rocky Mali, Anis alias Golu Mali, Bittu Yadav, Sanni, Murari, Avinash Kumar Sao, Prince Kumar Gupta, Anand Kumar and Navlesh Kumar (all from Bihar).

Upon receiving information, a Delhi police team with the help of Rupaspur police in Patna raided the apartment and arrested the accused who were produced before the court of ACJM court, Danapur and were later taken to New Delhi on transit remand, Kumar said.

The accused have duped dozens of people for about ₹50 lakh, police said. Further investigation into the matter is ongoing, they said.

