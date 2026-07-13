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Police bust fuel pilferage unit along Lucknow–Hardoi highway

Over 16K litres of petrol, diesel, adulterated fuel and industrial solvent; master key, plastic pipes, funnels and measuring cans seized

Published on: Jul 13, 2026 08:51 PM IST
By HT Correspondent, LUCKNOW
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Four people were arrested after police on Sunday busted an alleged fuel adulteration unit operating from a house along the Lucknow–Hardoi highway and recovered a master key, plastic pipes, funnels and measuring cans allegedly used to siphon petrol from loaded tankers before delivery to city fuel stations, officials said on Monday.

The illegal fuel storage and adulteration unit at the house near Malihabad. (HT PHOTO)
The illegal fuel storage and adulteration unit at the house near Malihabad. (HT PHOTO)

The alleged unit was uncovered during Operation Ethanol Shield, a special drive launched by the Lucknow Crime Branch to crack down on organised fuel pilferage and adulteration.

During a raid near the Sanyasi Bagh flyover in Malihabad on Sunday, police said they uncovered a fully functional illegal fuel storage and mixing facility containing over 16,000 litres of petrol, diesel, adulterated fuel and industrial solvent.

According to additional deputy commissioner of police (Crime) Kiran Yadav, acting on a tip-off, the Crime Branch intercepted a tanker parked outside a house in Malihabad. The tanker had left the Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) terminal at Amausi carrying petrol and diesel for Shubham Filling Station on Vidhan Sabha Marg. Police alleged that a portion of the petrol had been siphoned off before the tanker reached its destination.

During interrogation, tanker driver Ramteerth allegedly told police that he siphoned petrol while transporting fuel from the depot and sold it to the alleged kingpin, Anil Kumar, for 75 a litre. Police alleged that Anil, who owns the raided premises, mixed the stolen petrol with solvent and sold the adulterated fuel at a higher price with the help of associates Abhishek Rajput and Dheeraj Singh.

Crime branch officials said the operation was launched after misleading claims on social media blaming ethanol-blended petrol for vehicle damage. Efforts are underway to identify tanker drivers, buyers and links in the alleged supply chain. Investigators are also probing whether the adulterated fuel reached retail consumers and if similar rackets are operating in and around Lucknow.

 
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