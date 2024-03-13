 Police exam paper leak: Another accused arrested from Haryana - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Lucknow / Police exam paper leak: Another accused arrested from Haryana

ByS Raju
Mar 14, 2024 05:52 AM IST

An STF press communique informed that the investigating team had arrested six members of the gang from Meerut on March 5 and during interrogation they revealed the name of Mahendra Sharma of Dhadhrath village under Pillukhera police station of Jind district in Haryana. A joint team of STF and Kankerkhera police raided a place in Jind and arrested Sharma.

MEERUT A joint team of the STF and Kankerkhera police arrested Mahendra Sharma, an accused in the police recruitment exam paper leak, from Jind district of Haryana on Tuesday . He revealed the name of a Delhi police constable Vikram Pahal who was closely working with the gang behind the leak.

Police have registered a case against Mahendra in Kankerkhera police station under sections 420/467/468/471 and 120b of IPC and UP Public Examination ( Prevention of unfair means) Act, 1998. (Pic for representation)
Raids are being conducted to arrest other members of the gang involved in the leak of question papers and answer key.

An STF press communique informed that the investigating team had arrested six members of the gang from Meerut on March 5 and during interrogation they revealed the name of Mahendra Sharma of Dhadhrath village under Pillukhera police station of Jind district in Haryana.

A joint team of STF and Kankerkhera police raided a place in Jind and arrested Sharma. He told the police that he worked in a shop and Delhi police constable Vikram Pahal, who was also a resident of his village, approached him on February 16 and took him to a resort in Gurugram. He said the paper of UP police recruitment exam paper would be made available there and asked him to help in his work in lieu of 2 lakh .

Mahendra told the police that 300 to 400 applicants were already present in the resort and one Gaurav Choudhary arrived there along with more applicants . He had a meeting with the gathering of approximately 1000 applicants.

On February 16, Vikram Pahal arrived there with two people called Monu Sharma of Jhajjar and Vikram Dahiya of Sonipat. They had the question paper and answer key of the second shift examination which was to be held on February 18 at different examination centres of UP.

The shared the question paper and answer keys with the applicants.

Police have registered a case against Mahendra in Kankerkhera police station under sections 420/467/468/471 and 120b of IPC and UP Public Examination ( Prevention of unfair means) Act, 1998.

