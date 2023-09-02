Police thwart student’s suicide bid on college campus

The self-immolation attempt by a law student on Sri Varshney College campus in Aligarh was thwarted by cops present at the site, on Friday. The student had complained that answer sheets of an exam were not evaluated properly, causing many students to fail.

The college is affiliated to Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar University of Agra. Police officials were present on the campus as the student had made his intentions public through social media.

College students alleged that the university administration had turned ‘insensitive’ towards the demand of reevaluation of papers.

Responding to the incident, college principal Prof Arun Kumar Gupta said, “Many students who took the second-year law exam failed and lodged a protest. Re-examinations were conducted but the grievances of the agitated students were not resolved as they alleged that answer sheets were not evaluated properly. We have apprised the university about the issue...”

Baldev Chaudhary, a student leader, said, “A committee was constituted by the university administration. However, no report was filed by it even after the passing of the promised week’s time. The university has overlooked our objection and declared exam dates, which is adding insult to injury.”

