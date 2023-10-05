Police to camp in villages to dispose of land dispute cases

PRAYAGRAJ: Taking a serious note of the recent incidents of multiple murders over property disputes in Kaushambi and Deoria districts, ADG (Zone) Bhanu Bhaskar has issued instructions to police officials to organise camps in villages and dispose of land -related disputes. He has asked senior officials of districts under the zone to send reports on complaints regarding land disputes and ways to find permanent solutions to them. An enquiry by officials has revealed that property related issues become sensitive due to negligence by investigating officers and SHOs. (Pic for representation)

It is worth mentioning that three members of a family, including a pregnant woman, were murdered in Kaushambi on September 15. In retaliation, the homes of the accused were set on fire by villagers.

On October 2, six people were killed in Deoria in a dispute over an agricultural land.

Following these incidents DGP, Uttar Pradesh issued instructions for disposal of disputes related to properties.

ADG Zone Bhanu Bhaskar has now summoned reports on complaints received regarding property disputes of the last two years and the action taken on them.

He has issued instructions that police officials will camp with revenue officials in villages from where maximum number of property disputes has been received. The officials will hear both parties and sort out the matter.

Bhanu Bhaskar said, “This initiative has been successful in Pratapgarh where the number of complaints regarding property disputes came down after officials camped in villages.”

An enquiry by officials has revealed that property related issues become sensitive due to negligence by investigating officers and SHOs. Negligence of police was exposed in Kaushambi triple murder incident where police took no action despite a warrant issued against the persons involved in the murders.

The ADG has told police officials that besides taking preventive measures under CrPC section 107/16, action under section 116/ 3 (submission of bond) should also be taken against both groups if necessary.

