Police widen search for shooters in Umesh Pal murder case

PRAYAGRAJ After the death of two accused, including shooter Vijay Chaudhary alias ‘Usman’, involved in February 24 broad daylight murder of lawyer Umesh Pal, the UP police widened the search for the other shooters visible in CCTV footages of the incident.

Search operations are also being carried out in Punjab, Rajasthan and Haryana, where police officials suspect that the shooters may have taken shelter. (Pic for representation)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As many as 15 police teams are carrying out raids in UP cities, Kolkata in West Bengal and Mumbai in Maharashtra in search of the other accused. The police suspect that some of the accused could be in Kolkata as Atiq has close ties with some criminals there.

Police officials said the teams have widened the search operations after receiving concrete inputs during questioning of suspects and those who were close to Atiq’s son Asad and other shooters.

Cops have been sent to different locations in West Bengal, Punjab, Rajasthan, Haryana, Maharashtra and some other states. Another police team is in Kathmandu after officials received information about the presence of shooters there.

Police teams sent to West Bengal are carrying out raids at Kolkata port and Khidirpur. They are searching hotels and lodges in search of Asad and other shooters. Similar search operations are being carried out in Mumbai, Punjab, Rajasthan and Haryana, where police officials suspect that the shooters may have taken shelter.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Investigations revealed that Atiq has good relations with mafia in other states including West Bengal and Nepal. He had provided his own shooters to them in the past, said cops.

Earlier, police officials declared a reward of ₹2.50 lakh each on five shooters visible in CCTV footages. They include Atiq’s son Asad, Guddu Muslim, Armaan, Gulam and Sabir aka Kaale.

Uttar Pradesh Police had on Monday gunned down a 27-year-old man who allegedly fired the first shot at lawyer Umesh Pal, a key witness in a high-profile murder case whose daylight killing last week sparked a political storm and concerns about law and order.

On February 27, the police shot dead a 24-year-old man who allegedly helped the killers escape in an encounter in Prayagraj town.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}