Police workout temple priest’s murder, one held

The tantrik-cum-temple priest Rajesh Rawat, whose body was recovered near the temple in Salempur Acchka village in Nagram on Sunday, was murdered over illicit relations, police said on Thursday.

Police also arrested one Ram Sewak, a resident of nearby Samesi village for allegedly murdering Rawat, 45, when he was sleeping outside his hut near Natveer Baba temple in Salempur Achka village on Saturday/ Sunday night. Rawat’s body was found lying on a cot on Sunday morning and police said a blood-stained trident was also found near the body that had multiple injury marks.

Victim’s younger brother Ajay Rawat had lodged an FIR under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 302 for murder against unidentified assailants. The priest’s family suspected personal dispute behind the murder and ruled out the theory of loot or robbery.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP), south, Rajesh Srivastava said, “Investigations revealed that the priest used to claim he had supernatural powers and would treat people who believed him. Few months back, Ram Sewak, who is now arrested, had brought his sister-in-law to him for treatment. Rawat developed relations with her and even wanted to marry her but Ram Sewak, who too liked the woman, opposed him,” he said.

“Ram Sewak had warned his sister-in-law that he will kill the priest if she would continue with the relationship and subsequently carried out his threat when he got a chance on Saturday night while the victim was asleep,” Srivastava added.

“The accused attacked him with a trident that was kept nearby and caused multiple injuries following which he died,” he added. “The accused later informed his sister-in-law about the crime and was subsequently arrested near the Power House on Samesi road when he was about to escape,” he said.