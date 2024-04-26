 Poll day measures to be in place to beat the heat - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Apr 26, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Poll day measures to be in place to beat the heat

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 26, 2024 10:09 PM IST

There will be selfie points, shade, ramp walks for voters and enough sitting arrangements for the elderly, apart from provisions of buttermilk and chilled drinking water: LDA V-C

LUCKNOW When Lucknowites exercise their franchise on May 20, model polling booths in high-rise apartment complexes will have amenities, medical aid and other provisions like ‘mattha’ (buttermilk) and chilled water for voters to beat the heat.

The district administration has decided to turn clubhouses and community centres in 14 high-rise apartment complexes of Lucknow into model polling booths. (Pic for representation)
The district administration has decided to turn clubhouses and community centres in 14 high-rise apartment complexes of Lucknow into model polling booths. (Pic for representation)

“There will be selfie points, shade, ramp walks and enough sitting arrangements for elderly voters, apart from provisions of buttermilk and chilled drinking water,” Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) V-C Indramani Tripathi told HT. The district administration had on Wednesday decided to turn clubhouses and community centres in 14 high-rise apartment complexes of Lucknow into model polling booths to take the electoral process closer to the homes of voters with an aim to boost voter turnout.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

After HT reported the same on Friday, the residents rejoiced at the idea and appreciated the move. While some demanded more facilities, others requested the LDA to add their societies to the list.

“It would be great if temporary toys, swings and other facilities could be arranged for children who accompany female voters,” suggested Vivek Sharma, a resident of Srishti Apartment, where a model booth is being set up.

“Having 1,056 voters, we too requested for a model booth for our colony,” said Anju Varshey, a Nehru Enclave resident. However, Nehru Enclave could not be included on the list of 14 apartment complexes this year.

Both Varshey and Sharma represented their area in Wednesday’s meeting held between RWAs and district administration in the presence of divisional commissioner Roshan Jacob, district magistrate Suryapal Gangwar and LDA V-C.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Lucknow / Poll day measures to be in place to beat the heat
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 26, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On