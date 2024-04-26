Poll day measures to be in place to beat the heat

LUCKNOW When Lucknowites exercise their franchise on May 20, model polling booths in high-rise apartment complexes will have amenities, medical aid and other provisions like ‘mattha’ (buttermilk) and chilled water for voters to beat the heat. The district administration has decided to turn clubhouses and community centres in 14 high-rise apartment complexes of Lucknow into model polling booths. (Pic for representation)

“There will be selfie points, shade, ramp walks and enough sitting arrangements for elderly voters, apart from provisions of buttermilk and chilled drinking water,” Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) V-C Indramani Tripathi told HT. The district administration had on Wednesday decided to turn clubhouses and community centres in 14 high-rise apartment complexes of Lucknow into model polling booths to take the electoral process closer to the homes of voters with an aim to boost voter turnout.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

After HT reported the same on Friday, the residents rejoiced at the idea and appreciated the move. While some demanded more facilities, others requested the LDA to add their societies to the list.

“It would be great if temporary toys, swings and other facilities could be arranged for children who accompany female voters,” suggested Vivek Sharma, a resident of Srishti Apartment, where a model booth is being set up.

“Having 1,056 voters, we too requested for a model booth for our colony,” said Anju Varshey, a Nehru Enclave resident. However, Nehru Enclave could not be included on the list of 14 apartment complexes this year.

Both Varshey and Sharma represented their area in Wednesday’s meeting held between RWAs and district administration in the presence of divisional commissioner Roshan Jacob, district magistrate Suryapal Gangwar and LDA V-C.